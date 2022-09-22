Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer ditch the sleigh and take the train in one of the many scenes at Kraynak’s Christmasland in Hermitage. The free display opened Sept. 10 and runs through Dec. 31.
An arrow directing guests to Kraynak’s Christmasland displays in Hermitage.
Nikki Allen, right, and her mom, Sue, of Mercer, look at the Kraynak’s Christmasland displays on Thursday in Hermitage. Nikki, who has a Christmas tree tattoo on her arm, said they are “Christmas crazy.” To her, Christmas is “the best time of the year.”
Christmasland is a 300-foot display with a series of themed scenes filled with twinkling lights, decorated trees and animated figures.
Change of seasons: Christmasland opens at Kraynak's
HERMITAGE –
The calendar says autumn just started, but at Kraynak’s in Hermitage, it’s a season beyond with the opening of Santa’s Christmasland earlier this month.
The local tradition has delighted three generations of visitors. It’s a 300-foot indoor avenue filled with dozens of artificial trees, twinkling lights and life-like animated characters, grouped in themes.
The free display runs through Dec. 31 at the store, 2525 E. State St., during regular store hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
And when spring rolls around, the family-owned Kraynak’s also offers Easter Bunny Lane at its greenhouse and gift shop.
