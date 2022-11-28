SHARPSVILLE — Sharpsville Borough Council could see some new faces before it closes out this year following two resignations earlier this month — including its solicitor and council president.
Council’s longtime president, John Alfredo, submitted a letter of resignation from council on Nov. 15. The borough’s previous solicitor, Joe Joseph, informed Borough Manager Ken Robertson of his intention to resign on Nov. 9.
“When I talked with Joe, he said it was time to retire,” Robertson said.
Alfredo was first elected to borough council in 2007 and had served as council president for about 10 years. Robertson said this made Alfredo among the longest-serving council presidents in recent years.
Following Alfredo’s resignation, Robertson said council Vice President Leonard Grandy will serve as council president.
Roberts said both resignations were unexpected. The Herald’s attempts to contact Alfredo for comment were unsuccessful.
Robertson said council members will work to appoint a new solicitor, and he expects an appointment will be made at council’s next meeting, at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, at the Sharpsville municipal building.
Anyone interested in serving on borough council must submit a letter of interest, attention of borough council, to 1 S. Walnut St., Sharpsville.
