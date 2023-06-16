SHARON – District Judge Travis P. Martwinski held over charges of child endangerment to common pleas court Friday for a Sharon man whose 10-month-old suffered a near-fatal drug overdose while under his care.
Dion Lenguay Eilam II, 32, of 804 Ravine Place, was charged with endangering the welfare of children after police said the baby under his care suffered a near-fatal fentanyl overdose.
Police were alerted by Children and Youth Services on April 21 that the baby was taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center and the antidote Narcan was used on the victim. The victim was then transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital.
Eilam told CYS workers and the hospital that he had an aunt who visited him and dropped her Percocet pills on the floor. He thought the baby had found one of those. He first said that a sibling informed him that the baby had something in its mouth. Then he told police that he woke up, picked up the baby, and found it had something in its mouth.
Police said a toxicology screen from Akron Children’s Hospital showed the baby tested negative for Percocet and positive for fentanyl.
Editor’s note: Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in court or adjudicated guilty.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.