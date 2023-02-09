MERCER — Charges are proceeding to the Mercer County Common Pleas Court for the man accused of organizing a string of burglaries.
Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia, appeared in court for his preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon before District Judge Daniel W. Davis, Mercer.
The charges were held for common pleas court, and Hinkson’s arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 11 in the Mercer County Courthouse, courtroom three, before Judge Daniel F. Wallace.
Hinkson is facing charges of criminal attempted burglary, 14 counts of burglary of a building not adapted for overnight accommodation, three counts of theft, three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary of an overnight accommodation, one charge of possession of an instrument of crime, and four counts of corruption of minors, according to court documents.
Hinkson’s charges stem from a series of 21 burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that were reported between September 2021 and this past November in Jackson Center, and the townships of Delaware, Coolspring, Fairview, Perry, New Vernon and Sandy Lake.
Police said the suspects included Hinkson, a 17-year-old Clarks Mills boy, a 17-year-old Utica boy, a 16-year-old Fredonia boy, and a 16-year-old Mercer boy, which police described as an “organized burglary ring.”
Police said the group specifically targeted the local Amish community.
The group victimized businesses and homes in rural areas, with forced entry at several properties. This caused a total of $26,000 in property damage.
Victims reported more than $16,000 worth of tools, fuel, ammunition, crossbows, trail cameras, a bicycle, shotguns, an all-terrain vehicle, firearms, chainsaws, beer and $5,100 in cash were stolen.
Photos and videos of Hinkson were captured on trail cameras during two of the incidents, which helped police identify Hinkson.
One photo showed Hinkson wearing an Amish hat, black face mask, backpack and a pair of gloves. Hinkson allegedly told police the hat was meant to “lure police astray” while the backpack contained self-made burglary tools including bolt-cutters.
Hinkson and the four boys admitted to the crimes during interviews with police, and police recovered some of the stolen items from Hinkson.
Hinkson’s preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon was related to the crimes reported in Coolspring, Delaware, Fairview and Perry townships.
Hinkson’s charges for the crimes reported in New Vernon and Sandy Lake Townships and Jackson Center include unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, four counts each of theft and burglary and two counts of criminal mischief.
Hinkson’s preliminary hearing for those charges will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 15 before District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township.
