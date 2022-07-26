MERCER – Charges against two Youngstown men connection with a June shooting outside the Dollar General store in Sharon will advance to Mercer County Common Pleas Court.
Charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, risking a catastrophe, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm without a license and robbery against Jordan Avery Burnett, 30, were held over to Common Pleas Court Monday after a hearing before District Judge Daniel Davis.
Edward Jermaine Thomas, 38, is wanted on a warrant stemming from charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, endangering the welfare of children, assault, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.
According to a criminal complaint, Burnett and Thomas exchanged gunfire in the parking lot with two children, ages 5 and 1, nearby. Thomas was shot several times in his legs. No one else was wounded.
Police said the two men had been romantically involved with Jalesa Rachele Brown, 27, of 350 Alderman Ave., Sharon. Police identified Thomas as Brown’s current boyfriend and Burnett as a former boyfriend.
Brown faces charges of possession with intent to deliver, endangering the welfare of children, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police towed her vehicle and executed a search warrant after the June 14 shooting at Dollar General.
Brown waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Davis’ court Monday. Her charges will go to Common Pleas Court.
Police said they were called at 9:37 p.m. to the store at 871 E. State St. for a report of a man shot in the parking lot. The shooters were no longer there, but patrolmen found evidence of an apparent exchange of gunfire.
Shortly after police arrived, an ambulance took Thomas to a trauma center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Brown told police she went to the store with her boyfriend, Thomas.
When Thomas went into the store with his 5-year-old daughter, Burnett got into her vehicle, punched her in the face and stole her cell phone, police said.
Thomas and Burnett got into an argument, and shortly after, the woman saw them shooting at each other. Burnett’s year-old child was in the woman’s vehicle when gunfire was exchanged.
Police later searched Brown’s vehicle and found multiple plastic bags containing an unknown white, powdery substance weighing about 16.8 grams, and a large amount of money.
Police also found two knotted, plastic bags that contained an unknown red, powdery substance in a purse on the vehicle’s floor, in front of a child safety seat where a year-old child sat during the shooting, police said.
The purse also contained a handgun within the reach of the child, police said. Brown did not have a license to carry a weapon.
September Common Pleas Court arraignments are scheduled for Burnett and Brown before Judge Tedd C. Nesbitt.
