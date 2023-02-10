MERCER – District Judge Travis P. Martwinski on Friday held criminal homicide and related charges over to Mercer County Common Pleas Court in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Sharon High School senior.
Curtis Rayshawn Coleman III, 19, of 1018 Wallis Ave., Farrell, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing a firearm with an altered number, and reckless endangerment for his involvement in the death of Gavin D. Beighley.
After testimony at Coleman’s preliminary hearing from four Sharon police officers, including three detectives who worked on the investigation, Martwinski ruled there was enough evidence to hold all the charges over to Common Pleas Court.
Assistant District Attorney Andrew Acker played the 911 emergency call from a frazzled friend of Gavin’s. The call came in just after 9 p.m. Jan. 14.
Four to five friends had been riding their bikes in the area of East Budd Street between South Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway when Coleman shot at them five to six times, according to a criminal complaint.
Gavin was hit and, according to his death certificate, died of a gunshot wound to the back.
The Sharon police officers collectively testified to gathering six spent shells from a 22-caliber handgun just east of where Beighley was shot. They also served a search warrant on Coleman’s home and found a Glock 44, 22-caliber pistol with the serial number altered.
Police interviewed witnesses, who said the boys had dropped off a friend at the Family Dollar store on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Farrell and were making their way back to Sharon. A tracking app from one of the boys’ parents confirms their route.
Coleman’s brother, in an interview, told police that he and his brother were walking home that night from the downtown Sharon McDonald’s where they both worked when his brother shot at the kids on the bikes.
Police picked up Coleman the day after the homicide at McDonald’s downtown where he was working.
According to defense Attorney Bradley Olson Jr., Coleman told police that he had been robbed previously by people wearing masks and riding bikes but never reported the crime. He thought the kids on the bikes might have been following him the night of the homicide.
In addition to apologizing to Gavin’s family, in the letter Coleman said the shooting was an accident. He also said that he did not know anyone died until he saw it on the news later that night.
In closing, Olson argued that the criminal homicide charge should be dropped because one of the elements of the charge is that there must be intent and Coleman did not intend to kill anyone.
“The gentleman shot six rounds down at a group of kids on bicycles,” Acker said. “Which we believe easily meets the elements of malice because one of those shots killed an individual.”
Coleman’s first appearance in Common Pleas Court is scheduled for April 11 in front of Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace.
