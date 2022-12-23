SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Sharon woman accused of giving a fatal dose of drugs to her fiance in 2020 waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
Heather Leigh Gable, 49, was released on $250,000 unsecured bond after a preliminary hearing held Thursday before District Judge Daniel W. Davis, Mercer.
Gable was charged by state police with drug delivery resulting in death following the Dec. 6, 2020, overdose of John Devine at the Springfield Township home they shared at the time.
Devine had cocaine, fentanyl and metabolites in his system, and the Mercer County coroner’s office ruled the cause of death as “accidental” from a fentanyl overdose, police said.
Fentanyl can be cut with other drugs like crack, police said.
Gable’s arraignment in the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 23 with Judge D. Neil McEwen.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
