FARRELL – A district judge ordered charges of drug delivery resulting in death and other related accusations were held over to Common Pleas Court on Tuesday in the fatal overdose death of a Hermitage woman.
Rachine N. Smith, 36, of 819 Fruit Ave., Farrell, is one of two women accused of supplying drugs to Brandy Curry, who died of an overdose in March 2021.
Jennifer Lynn Deitz, 35, of 1455 Bolde Drive, Apartment 1C, Hermitage, is also charged in the case.
The pair have been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver.
Police said Deitz and Smith arranged for the sale of six pills of 30 mg Roxycodone that was actually fentanyl and Deitz drove her to get the pills. Curry, who was in her 30s, died March 12, 2021, as a result of using the pills.
Hermitage police Detective John Miller testified at the preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Mary A. Odem.
He testified to Facebook messages between Smith and Deitz that show that Smith sold the pills to Deitz.
Miller said that in an interview with Smith, she expressed surprise and remorse that someone had died as a result of ingesting the pills.
“She stated her part in obtaining the drugs was to cover what she needed for her addiction,” Miller said.
Defense Attorney Michael Bonner said that Smith did not supply drugs directly to Curry.
“She is just one rung in a ladder,” Miller said, explaining that Smith gave the drugs to Deitz, who, in turn, gave them to Curry.
In closing, Bonner said the Commonwealth did not establish a case for the drug delivery resulting in death charge because Smith did not have direct communication with Curry, and there was no malice.
Assistant District Attorney Ryan Wilityer said that Smith admitted to taking accountability for Facebook messages, one in particular in which all three women were included.
Odem decided there was enough evidence for district court, to hold all charges over to Common Pleas Court.
Smith’s next court date is May 2 in front of Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen.
