SHARPSVILLE — As Charlie Brown tries unsuccessfully yet optimistically to rally his baseball team, the other kids including Schroeder, Lucy and Linus offer nothing but criticisms and insults in return — leading Charlie Brown to finally say his famous phrase, “I can’t stand it.”
It sounds like a scenario often played out in the “Charlie Brown” comics and cartoons, but it’s actually a scene from the Sharpsville Area High School’s upcoming musical, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
Director Kathy Jo Bissell said the school production is an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name that has been performed since 1999. This Broadway production is only a modern revision, and the musical has been performed since at least the 1970s.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” tells the story of a day in Charlie Brown’s life, where — true to his character — he repeatedly encounters setbacks and disappointments, such as being late for class.
Although the characters are all children, Bissell said the musical’s humor reflects the kind of real-life struggles that both adults and children can appreciate.
Junior Nolan Lapikas portrays the title character, who gradually finds that what seemed like a terrible day maybe wasn’t so terrible after all — and that he’s surrounded by people he loves that care about him.
“I just want people to laugh and be happy when they see this show,” Lapikas said.
Portraying Peppermint Patty and also serving as student choreographer is sophomore Alexandria Marchetto, who has the responsibility not just for learning her own lines and dance moves but also instructing her fellow students as well.
“It’s definitely harder, since you have to make sure everyone is learning the right moves and not everyone has as much experience dancing,” Marchetto said.
Portraying Charlie Brown’s dog Snoopy is Jonathan Bissell, who said the role was very “big” due to the sheer range, from imagining himself as a World War I flying ace to Robin Hood, of his activities.
“He’s kind of separate from all the other kids,” Jonathan said of Snoopy, “But at the same time he’s also the glue that keeps everyone together.”
Jonathan said the musical’s humor will be more engaging than what people may be used to in the comics, while Lapikas and Marchetto both added that the musical portrays relatable struggles but carries an overall uplifting message for audiences.
In keeping with the look of the comics and cartoons, the musical features a series of props — such as Snoopy’s doghouse or Schroeder’s piano — that are colorful with thick outlines.
Kathy Jo credited set director Daniel Bee with creating the larger-than-usual props that were not only stylistic, but also practical for the cast to use.
“We have a prop piano for Schroeder, but the kids can sing and dance on it,” Bissell said.
Bissell added that Michelle Bower of the Buhl Club in Sharon also volunteered to do some choreography work for the students’ dance numbers.
The musical will be shown at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 in the high school auditorium.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and will be pre-sold from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Sharpsville Area Middle School lobby. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and students.
The musical’s first act will also be performed for the district’s elementary and junior high students prior to the public showings.
While this will give the cast and crew another chance to perfect their performances, Bissell said it could also introduce some of the elementary students to theater and encourage them to become the next generation of cast and crew members.
“For some of these younger kids, because of COVID and everything that was going on for the last couple years, this might be the first time they get to experience a live theater performance,” she said.
