HERMITAGE – Charlie’s Specialties is closing its Hermitage plant.
Its owner, Byrnes & Kiefer, announced the decision late Wednesday. Charlie’s is best known locally for producing cookies for retailers and food service businesses.
In a two-sentence news release, B&K said in addition to its Hermitage operations its plant in Callery, Butler County, also would close. No timetable or reason was given for the closings.
B&K lists its address in Evans City, Butler County.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Hermitage plant’s office building was closed with its lights off and nobody responded to a doorbell. The business is located on Freedland Road, which is just off Broadway Road.
Charlie’s current number of employees isn’t known. But in a 2009 Herald story the company said it employed 100.
B&K said in its release that the company will continue operating its other businesses in California and North Carolina.
“We are grateful for our employees’ efforts and remain committed to our company’s tradition of delivering the highest quality bakery supplies and goods,” the release said.
A company spokesman said there would be no further comment.
The business isn’t listed among Mercer County’s top 50 employers as of mid-2021, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry’s website.
Still, local economic development agencies have said in the past the loss of any jobs hurts.
B&K bought Charlie’s in 1997. The local plant produces a wide range of specialty cookies, brownies, pastries and dumplings in ready-to-bake or thaw-and-sell formats, B&K’s current website said.
B&K described itself as a supplier of baking goods and baked goods to the retail and foodservice industries.
