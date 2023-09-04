In 1915, Buhl Park started a celebration on Labor Day to honor early 20th century industrialist Frank Buhl and his wife, Julia. That tradition continued Monday, when people gathered at the park to honor dedicated members of the community and to celebrate this Labor Day.
The festivities began with a parade, down East State Street, with emergency vehicles, local businesses, high school marching bands and more.
“It was the largest parade I had seen or been a part of,” Carol Karol, a member of the Buhl Day Committee.
Cassie Kovac, a Sharpsville resident, brought her two kids, Kayson and Kenley, to see the parade. Kayson loved the “Ninjas” on the Young Brothers Tae Kwon Do float while Kenley enjoyed the “spooky monsters” from Zombagedon Paintball Hayride.
This year's Buhl Day Honored Guests — Drew Palisin, Jim Bombeck, and Bob and Susan Piccirilli — led the parade.
“I am so humbled to be here. A little bit nervous, but just so humbled.” Bombeck said. “Never do you get the chance to sit in a convertible and wave in a parade. This is all so exciting and I am well aware of what an honor it is.”
The Piccirillis looked to take the day in and enjoy it as usual.
“It’s an honor to be in the parade, I am normally in it for other reasons, but this year just feels different,” Bob said.
“It is overwhelming, but we are just going to enjoy it like we do every year,” Susan said.
For Palisin, the event was a chance to do what he loves most, talk to people.
“I feel like a movie star. I’m talking to everybody and giving people smiles, they smile back at me and it feels great. I want to meet everyone that I can,” Palisin said. “It doesn’t end today though. I can’t turn it off, and I want to try and be a good ambassador for people to look up to.”
Before the parade, Palisin made an impulse decision to make a couple signs containing messages such as “Smile.” After the parade, he saw a young girl with crutches, so he signed and dated his sign and gave it to her.
“I remember being young and coming to these parades. Looking up at the people in the cars and thinking they were cool. I wanted to give her something she could use to look back on this day,” Palisin said.
After the ceremony to recognize the honored guests, organizers opened up activities for attendees to enjoy.
There was a children’s play area complete with inflatables, face painting and a dunk tank. Those attending could also check out a car show, petting zoo, a play performed by the children’s theater and two bands, the Beatlemania Magic cover band and country singer Chris Higbee.
“These are the largest musical groups we have ever had here,” said Tom Roskos, the executive director of Buhl Day.
The event also featured a wide variety of food, from burgers and ribs to kettle corn and ice cream.
“The goal is for this to be like a large-scale picnic,” Roskos said. “We want people in the community to come, eat some food, talk to people and enjoy themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.