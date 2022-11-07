GROVE CITY — Downtown Grove City was the place to be on Saturday afternoon as crowds perused the South Broad Street area during the Wine Walk.
“It’s a perfect pairing for a perfect day,” said Beth Black, executive director of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the event.
Black was one of several people running around with shopping carts full of wine purchases; Wine Walk attendees could check their bottles while they made their way down the street.
More than 250 tickets were sold for the event, which was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
The chamber took over the event this year; it was previously organized by Olde Town Grove City, which dissolved in 2021.
The breezy but warm fall day had folks outside enjoying the sunshine, music, and food from the Independent Taco truck, George Howe and the downtown eateries.
Inside, attendees were able to try samples of wine, beer and spirits from 15 different companies that were stationed at downtown businesses.
Elena Graves of Farrell and her friends were excited to be back at the Grove City Wine Walk. They attended in the past and have always had a good time.
They were waiting in line at Saxony House Furniture to try wine samples from Allegheny Cellars Winery out of Sheffield.
“We have a nice spot,” said Alan Chapel, owner of the winery.
Graves said they had to circle back around at one point because some of the lines were getting long, but it was well-organized and Graves was happy to see so many people enjoying themselves.
It was warm enough that the newly-reopened Guthrie Theatre was able to set up tables and chairs outside.
Most of those were full along with the new bar area in the lobby, and visitors were permitted to check out the theater itself and the balcony.
“The crowd’s been fantastic,” said Scott Dibble, co-owner of the theater along with Pat Artise.
Melissa Binder of Cranberry Township and Lisa Rabbitt of Robinson have attended other wine walks and said they had a great experience at their first Grove City Wine Walk.
They appreciated the snacks and swag and other vendors like Michelle Wright, who makes cat and dog treats through her business, K-9 Confections.
She was set up outside 125 S. Broad St., her future storefront, one of her four-legged friends taking a nap.
New to the wine walk this year was a make-and-take art activity at the Thomas Gibson Studio.
Attendees made wine glass charms and created small paintings using different kinds of wine with instruction from artist Kyle Gercken along with Tom and Sher Gibson.
The 2022 Grove City Wine Walk was sponsored by Mars Bank with support from Grove City Ford, Grove City Realty, All Seasons Temporaries, Grove City Revitalization, Inc., Laurel Eye Clinic, Cashdollar and Associates, LLC, and Home Transformations Staging and ReDesign.
