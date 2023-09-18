GROVE CITY – The long wait in Mercer County is over: Residents can finally “Eat Mor Chikin.”
Grove City College has officially opened a new Chick-fil-A restaurant — the first one in the county — located inside Breen Student Union. It opened Monday.
Even though the restaurant is on the college campus, service is not limited to college students. The store is available for dine-in and take-out options for anyone. Designated parking for diners will be available in the parking lot adjacent to the student union along Madison Avenue.
Store hours will be 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will still close on Sundays, in accordance with the company's faith-aligned leadership.
"We're excited about and thankful for our partnership with Chick-fil-A. They have been great to work with," college President Paul McNulty said. "Grove City College and Chick-fil-A are a perfect fit, and we view this as another and especially significant way to enhance the residential experience of our students and campus community."
The Chick-fil-A will be missing a few key features of a regular outlet. There will be no drive-through, no mobile-app purchases and gift cards will not be accepted. It is part of the student dining-plan options.
The university has arranged for additional staff to respond and assist with parking and traffic if there are issues during the first few days of the store opening, according to college spokesperson Nick Hildebrand.
The popular restaurant chain tops the wish list for new restaurants for many who live in Mercer County
The announcement of Grove City College's future outlet was made in February, when Chick-fil-A ambassador Trudy Cathy White – the daughter of franchise founders Truett and Jeannette Cathy — delivered the J. Paul Sticht ‘39 Memorial Lecture in Business and Ethics at the college.
