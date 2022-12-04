Mercer County was aglow Saturday evening as community members gathered to celebrate the holiday season.
The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce held its Light Up Christmas Parade, which was full of colorful lights, Christmas music, candy and more, while the Great Stoneboro Fairgrounds played host again to the drive-through Tractors and Tinsel holiday light display.
Sisters Eva and Mia Mastrian of Hermitage enjoyed the parade, which included their cousins on the St. Michael School float.
Nearly 30 entries lined up at Riverside Park, where the parade began, ending on Louisa Avenue.
Local school groups, scouts, churches, Jeeps, animals, businesses, nonprofits, law enforcement and fire departments participated, and some downtown shops and restaurants were opened and brightly decorated for Christmas.
Greenville police led the way, playing “Run Rudolph Run” as the kids kept an eye out for candy.
Rain from earlier in the day cleared, and a breeze made for a brisk feel-like temperature of 30 degrees, which continued to drop.
But that didn’t deter the crowd, which cheered as Santa Claus closed out the parade courtesy of the Greenville Fire Department.
Eva and Mia, joined by their grandmother, Debbie Giardina of Greenville, said that seeing Santa was their favorite part of the parade.
They said they’ve been good this year and that Eva, 6, wants a star visor lamp and Mia, 7, would like a baton.
The festivities included lit trees displayed throughout Central Park, where Santa stopped to visit with folks after the parade.
The event was sponsored by St. Paul’s, Greenville Savings Bank, UPMC Horizon, Walberg Family Pharmacies, Thiel College, PNC Bank and Walmart.
The Mercer County Agricultural Development Council sponsored the Tractors and Tinsel event Saturday at the fairgrounds in Stoneboro. Tractors and Tinsel kicked off in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for people to enjoy a holiday light show while maintaining social distance.
Volunteers from the Agricultural Development Council collected donations of cash and non-perishable food to benefit food banks serving in the county.
