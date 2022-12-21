What started as a family service project about 25 years ago has grown into an opportunity to honor loved ones while blessing local kids with Christmas gifts.
“That’s what this is all about,” Frances Foster said of Operation Remembrance.
The Mercer woman and her family have been helping out families with children up to age 25, aiming for those who don’t otherwise qualify for assistance.
“There are a lot more people in need out there than I realized,” she said.
The project continues to grow, attracting more families and more donations, which have crowded the West Middlesex property where the items were being sorted this week.
This year, organizers will distribute gifts to the 175 families that have signed up, and they’re doing it in memory of young folks who have passed away.
Foster shares information about those individuals on the Operation Remembrance Facebook page: her seven-year-old cousin Octavius died in 2012 after he was hit by a drunk driver; his eight-year-old sister Cadence died after asphyxiating on bean bag filling; another cousin of Foster, 15-month-old Lyric, died from sudden infant death syndrome; and a young lady named Amber Marks died after a car accident involving a drunk driver.
In 2020, Foster put out a call for donations and families, getting an “amazing” response.
She soon connected with Brenda May of Mercer; the two women had never met until after May’s grandson, the late Evan Stevenson, tracked down some information on Ancestry.com
“Fran’s name popped up as my first cousin,” May said.
Volunteers like May have been helping to sort through the donations, and she’s glad to have crossed paths with Foster, thanks to her grandson.
Stevenson, 18, took his own life in 2020, and May and her family are grateful to be part of Operation Remembrance, which is also helping them spread awareness about suicide.
“I look up into the heavens and say “This is for you, Evan,’” May said, adding that she can picture him smiling down on her.
Collection boxes were set up throughout the county and donations came in from groups like Students for Charity at Mercer High School, Foster and May said.
Donations or new or like new toys and books are accepted year-round, and there is an Amazon wish list that will close after Christmas and reopen in the summer for “Christmas in July.”
And those on the receiving end are always very happy to have something to open on Christmas morning.
Volunteers ask for the kids’ ages and interests. Some families request necessities, like hats, gloves and diapers.
Operation Remembrance organizers are already looking ahead to 2023, when they’d like to secure a headquarters of sorts to house donations.
Foster hopes that Operation Remembrance is making a difference for local families and respectfully honoring those no longer with us.
The holidays are difficult when there’s an empty seat at the table, but paying it forward helps get Foster make it through the season.
She thanked the volunteers, donors and her own family, which has been very supportive.
And even if you don’t have much, a small act of kindness always makes a thoughtful gift, Foster said.
“Every donation that comes to us matters,” she said.
For more information about Operation Remembrance, visit facebook.com/OperationRemembrance2020, send an email to operationremembrance2020@gmail.com or call 724-300-3551.
