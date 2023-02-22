WEST MIDDLESEX – In his Ash Wednesday homily at Church of the Good Shepherd, Father Glenn Whitman said this was a time of spiritual growth.
“Exercise your faith,’’ the pastor at the Catholic church said.
Ash Wednesday is the start of the holy season of Lent, which prepares for the Easter celebration – the resurrection of Jesus.
Catholics observe the day by fasting and abstaining from eating meat – which is why toasted cheese sandwiches and tomato soup were served as a free lunch to the faithful at the church following Mass.
Don and Kathy Schmidt of Hermitage were among those at the luncheon. They’ve been members of the church for years.
“People make you feel welcome down here,’’ Don said. “And we like coming here because of Father Whitman. He has a real feel for people.’’
The couple said they’ve been following events of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“What’s happening there is an atrocity – an atrocity,’’ Don said. “We pray for the Ukrainians every Sunday.’’
Over 55 years ago, the Catholic Church changed its Mass celebration. For hundreds of years, Latin was the language used in Mass.
It largely ended in the mid-1960s when the church’s Second Vatican Council called for the use of the local language of each church. The couple, in their 70s, the remembers the Latin Mass.
“I’m old enough to remember that as an altar boy I had to say prayers in Latin,’’ Don said.
Over the years, some parishes offered the Latin Mass. But last year Pope Francis imposed new limits on the service, saying it could be decisive.
Roughly every other month at its social hall Good Shepherd hosts a “Don’t Eat Alone Dinner.’’ The church provides the main course with parishioners bringing side dishes and desserts.
“It’s a nice way to get to know people,’’ Kathy said.
There has been an influx of new members at the church for a variety of reasons.
Some members of St. Patrick Church in Hubbard have been attending since that church was heavily damaged in a Jan. 18, 2021, fire, Whitman said.
Reconstruction was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. But supply chain issues and insurance complications slowed construction. For now, the church is saying construction will be completed later this year.
St. Patrick’s continues to hold Mass in its parish center.
There’s also been an influx of new members from Lawrence County. Last year the Diocese of Pittsburgh closed four churches, mainly in the county’s northern section, Whitman said.
“All are welcome here,’’ he said.
