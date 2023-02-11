Mercer County Housing Authority Executive Director Holly Nogay can now add cook to her list of talents.
Nogay’s specialty – eggs and grits.
“It’s me and the sausage man side-by-side every week,’’ she said of her fellow volunteer Frank Bonanno at Central Christian Church’s Saturday breakfast.
Nearly all of the chairs in the Hermitage church’s social hall chairs were filled for the free breakfast. Attendance has averaged 65 to 80 in recent months, said George Takash, a Central Christian member who oversees the program.
“People come back because of the fellowship,’’ Takash said. “We pride ourselves on fellowship.’’
More local churches like Central Christian are reaching out into the community by offering free meals. For the Hermitage church, it’s 9 to 11 a.m. the second and fourth Saturday of every month.
The needy are welcomed with open arms. and as a Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County pantry, Takash said they’re encouraged to take available non-perishable goods.
But they aren’t the core attendees.
It’s mostly retired seniors looking to nosh and chat with others of their age. and neighboring churches and their members participate.
Evangelist Emmagene Williams of Greater Mt. Zion Church of God and Christ in Farrell is among them. and she brought fellow church members with her.
“I’ve been coming here since they started doing this 10 years ago,’’ Williams said of the breakfast. “I find love, joy, peace and fellowship here.’’
And there’s something else. Williams and her friends are from a church with mostly black members who are breaking bread at a church with mostly white members.
“We see people here who we don’t normally have fellowship with,’’ she said.
On this day Williams was asked to say grace before breakfast, which drew a hearty “Amen,’’ from the crowd.
Around 15 volunteers, from Central Christian and other churches, cook and serve meals. Nogay is a Central Christian member while Bonanno is a member of Gentle Shepherd Church of Nazarene in Hermitage.
“I just love coming here and helping out,’’ he said.
The breakfasts also draws those outside of town, like Air Force retiree Bruce Hague and his wife from Springfield Township.
“Our friends told us about this,’ Hague said. “We enjoy it.’’
The faith-based Prince of Peace Center in Farrell offers its soup kitchen meal from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Last year the center served 13,800 meals, which doesn’t include pantry food giveaways, said Jennifer Wallace, the center’s CEO.
“We are serving more of the working poor here,’’ Wallace said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic meals, were served inside the center. Once the pandemic hit, that was changed to meals-to-go.
People have been encouraged to eat their meals inside the center again, but it isn’t drawing any takers. The center also has a food pantry and is provided food from the Community Food Warehouse – which in various ways helps support the churches and faith-based groups who were interviewed.
The Good Shepherd Center is a non-profit Christian ministry in Greenville with 25 churches participating. The center serves a hot dinner every Monday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesdays and Thursday, and offers a food pantry.
There’s no income limit for the free meals Mary Conley, the center’s executive director said.
“But we’re seeing people who use it to stretch their food budget,’’ Conley said.
For others, it offers comfort.
“We have one gentleman who lost his wife who doesn’t want to sit alone to eat,’’ she said. “It’s that fellowship, that socialization that means a lot to go with a hot meal.’’
St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Sharon offers a free lunch every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Neighboring Sharon First United Methodist Church offers free breakfasts 9 a.m. to 10:30 Sunday mornings – between its 9 a.m. and 11 a.m services.
Madge Tamber, a St. John’s lay minister, coordinates the church’s luncheon.
“We welcome everyone,’’ Tamber said.
Sharon residents Jane Dresch, 92, and her friend Audra Abraham, 83, are regulars. Dresch is the social butterfly of the luncheon – and enjoys cracking jokes.
“I like coming here,’’ she said. “And the lunch fits my budget.’’
Mounds of boxes filled with food from Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County are readily available.
“We see more people here who need that kind of help,’’ Tamber said.
Multiple churches take turns cooking the luncheon served at St. John’s social hall.
“We really need another church to help us,’’ Tamber said.
None of the organizations interviewed said these programs are designed to attract new members.
Attendees of Central Christian’s and St. John’s meals had various ways of expressing what it meant to them. Socializing was the most common reason.
Brandon Lightbody’s was the most unique.
The 30-year-old Sharon resident acknowledged his initial volunteering at St. John’s luncheon was court-ordered community service for running afoul of the law.
“After my time of community service is done I’m going to keep coming here,’’ Lightbody said. “This is reaching out for me – it’s giving me a new path.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.