HERMITAGE — The Citizens Police Academy will be returning later this year, offering local residents a chance to learn firsthand about law enforcement and the criminal justice system.
The free-to-the-public academy will be held Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5 through Nov. 7, at 3050 Prosperity Place, Hermitage. Anyone interested aged 18 or older is encouraged to attend.
Overseeing the academy is Community Engagement Officer Sammy Staples with the Hermitage Police Department, who organized the first Citizens Police Academy in 2021.
That initial academy, which saw about 20 participants, aimed to promote better understanding between the community and law enforcement.
Participants and officials alike responded positively to the experience, leading to the academy’s return this year, Staples said.
“It’s a classroom setting, but it’s not a training or certification program,” Staples said. “People can find out how the system works, and they can meet some of the people involved in law enforcement and learn and ask questions.”
The first couple classes will introduce residents to policing, such as when police can make an arrest, when searches can be performed, and the different levels of encounters, along with constitutional protections for residents.
After that, the classes will focus on more specific topics featuring guest speakers, including a defense attorney, a school resource officer, a district judge and Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker. Some of the speakers are returning from the previous academy, Staples said.
“The feedback from the instructors was great, they really enjoyed it and took it seriously,” Staples said. “I really appreciate that they’re taking the time during their free time in the evenings to do this with us.”
Staples also thanked Hermitage police Chief Adam Piccirillo and city officials for supporting the academy and making this year’s event possible.
“I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be very exciting for everyone,” Staples said.
Registration for the Citizens Police Academy is free and open not just to Hermitage residents. The cutoff for registrations is Aug. 29, and there were already four people signed up as of Monday, Staples said.
To register for the academy, send an email to Staples at sstaples@hermitage.net or pick up a registration form at the Hermitage Police Department at 800 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Staples can also be contacted for more information at 724-983-6780 ext. 1766 if anyone has questions.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.