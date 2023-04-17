SHARON – The city of Sharon will hold a press conference Tuesday in council chambers regarding the State Towers apartment building, where the city had the water shut off last week because of the landlord's delinquent sewer bills.
The Sharon Fire Department was able to enter the building Friday and is preparing an assessment.
“We are waiting to provide more information once the city code and fire department has completed their assessment report of the State Towers building,” said Sherris Moriera, director of downtown development. “The situation is far more complicated than water and sanitary bills in massive arrears, with indicators pointing to building safety concerns.”
Moreira said officials will provide more details at the press conference Tuesday when they release the details of the assessment report.
At least 40 families were out of luck as the Sharon Sewer Authority had the water turned off Wednesday at State Towers apartments at 632 E. State St. due to non-payment of sewer bills.
Building manager Joe Fusco said the water was shut off at the building because the sewer bill has not been paid, and he can’t pay it if tenants are not paying rent.
He blamed the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a federally funded program administered by the Shenango Valley Urban League. ERAP is a COVID pandemic relief program that helps renters pay rent and utilities.
Dr. Erin Houston, executive director of the Shenango Valley Urban League, said that multiple payments were made to State Towers through the ERAP program. She said the checks have all cleared and that tenants had received “a nice amount.”
Houston said that three checks are remaining to be sent to State Towers, but that does not equate to a building full of people waiting on payments.
The Urban League was at First Presbyterian Church next door to the apartment building Friday and Monday to sign up State Towers tenants for the ERAP program. If accepted into the program, residents could be put up in a hotel, possibly for two weeks.
The Urban League sent nine people to hotels Friday and another six people signed up for the program Monday. The Urban League will be at the church again from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for residents to sign up for the program.
Fusco said he paid $3,000 to the Sharon Sewer Authority last month but the authority refused to make a payment arrangement and had the water shut off Wednesday. He also said the city could have placed a lien on the property instead of shutting off the water.
The city signed an agreement with Aqua Pennsylvania years ago to be able to use water shutoffs as a tool to get the attention of sewer delinquents, which at the time had grown to a massive number of customers. Liens against a property usually aren't paid until a property is sold.
There are 50 apartments in the building, including immobile elderly tenants and children, Fusco said.
City Manager Bob Fiscus said property owner Sharon Towers Trust LLC, and Fusco, the building manager, have been given several chances to buy rental licenses, pay the sewer bill, and bring the building up to code. The mandatory rental licenses include safety inspections by the city.
Fiscus said District Judge Travis P. Martwinski has issued a bench warrant for Fusco’s failure to obtain rental licenses, as required under city ordinance.
