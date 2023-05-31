HERMITAGE — A series of improvements may be coming to Rodney White Olympic Park next year, depending on a combination of state and city funding.
At its latest meeting, the Hermitage Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to apply for a grant through the Commonwealth Finance Authority's Greenways, Trails and Recreation program.
If the CFA approves the grant request, the funds would be put toward improving the park, located behind the Children's Center of Mercer County and the Hermitage municipal building on North Hermitage Road.
The park is named in honor of Hermitage native Rod White, who won a gold medal on the American archery team during the 1996 Olympics.
According to a 1996 Herald article, it was the first time in U.S. history that an American archery team won the gold in archery, while White was the first person from Mercer County to win an Olympic gold medal.
Rodney White Olympic Park opened in 1998, and includes playground equipment, benches, a soft surface and a series of trails that stretch through the nearby woods.
The area has been frequently utilized since the park's opening, although issues have developed after 25 years of use.
The soft surface is now "significantly worn" in areas with the most foot traffic around the playground equipment, and the rubber surface has become separated from the surrounding sidewalks, along with places where water has gotten underneath the surface, Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said.
The surfaces on the slides are also cracked, and there is rust on decking and the joints of movable playground equipment.
City officials plan to replace this existing playground equipment and the surface, as well as the benches throughout Rodney White Olympic Park, creating a "safer playground that is updated and more appealing to children," according to city documents.
The project is estimated to cost a total of $208,620, with $177,327 provided by the CFA grant. The remaining $31,293 will be provided by local matching funds from the city's 2023 capital budget.
Following the commissioners' vote to apply for the grant on May 24, Hinkson said city officials hope to hear back from the CFA regarding the grant's status by September. If approved, the project would likely be completed sometime in 2024.
