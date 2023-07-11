SHARON – The company that purchased the former Shenango Inn, with hopes to restore it to four-star hotel and restaurant status, has started cleaning up the outside of the property.
Sharon City Manager Bob Fiscus said developers from the Yanko Group traveled from New York to meet Thursday with city officials.
“They’ve hired a landscaping company to clean up the outside,” Fiscus said. “They’re continuing to work with the code department to make sure the building is properly secured so it can’t be vandalized any more than it has been.”
Fiscus said the city is not ignoring the lack of development at the former Shenango Inn.
“We’re actively working with them,” Fiscus said. “They’re still very committed, but high interest rates have them looking at different sources of funding.”
Michael Yanko, of the Yanko Group, estimated a cost of $6 million to buy, to renovate, to market, and to open a business he called “The Shenango Hotel.”
Yanko previously shared his plans with city council and the zoning commission. He bought the property in February 2022 for almost $500,000. In March 2022, he presented a plan to council that would lead to a soft opening of the four-star hotel/restaurant Nov. 29, 2022, a date that has come and gone.
He said opening the hotel and restaurant, which would retain its traditional name of The Golden Lion, would generate 60 to 65 jobs, which would be filled locally.
“They continue to voice their commitment to Sharon and the Shenango Inn,” Fiscus said. “All the conversations I’ve had with them – usually on a weekly basis – continue to be positive.”
Fiscus said code enforcement officials have been sent to the building at 1330 Kimberly Road to investigate various building-code violations and have also made contact with the owner.
“We know what a benefit this could be to the Shenango Valley but we also want to give relief to the neighbors as soon as possible,” Fiscus said.
The former hotel has been empty for almost five years, and city officials and the community have expressed fears that it would become another blighted property in the city.
The property was a high-end hotel and restaurant from the 1950s into the 1980s. It was originally built by hundreds of community investors. The inn was sold in the 1980s into private ownership and eventually became an assisted-living home that closed in 2018.
In December, the Sharon Zoning Commission approved a zoning variance that was the final step to allowing developers to begin remodeling the former Shenango Inn and reopen it as a hotel.
The zoning commission's official ruling came in 45 days after it was approved and developers could procure permits and move forward.
But no progress has been made to date.
“We’re actively working on it,” Fiscus said. “It’s something difficult right now that we’re not going to hide from, but we’re going to address head on.”
