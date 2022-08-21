HERMITAGE — The city of Hermitage has received a clean financial audit.
The audit’s findings were presented at the city commissioners’ work session last Wednesday by Norb Dietrich of the accounting firm Black, Bashor and Porsch. He said the audit found no issues with the city’s finances.
Dietrich also credited the city’s financial team, which he described as “top notch.”
Hermitage Assistant City Manager Gary Gulla said the audit will be introduced at the board’s next meeting Wednesday, with a vote to approve the audit at the board’s September meeting.
