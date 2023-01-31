SHARON – Artisan markets, seed giveaways, fireworks, and a first-ever St. Patrick’s Day parade are just some of the happenings the city of Sharon is announcing in unveiling a 2023 schedule of events for the city.
The city events calendar also includes the dates for WaterFire Sharon 2023 and the annual Father’s Day Car Show held in the city and organized by separate organizations.
“New this year is our Slainte Sharon St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” said Courtney Cilli, Sharon’s downtown events coordinator. “This parade will be the first of its kind in Mercer County, and we’ll be inviting organizations, schools and businesses throughout the region to participate.”
The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. March 16 at the back end of the Penn State Shenango campus, and it will end at the Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant.
It will benefit animal organizations, and representatives of groups including Tails of Hope, Hermitage and Strayhaven, Greenville, will be judging the floats. Parade viewers will be invited to bring pet food, cat litter and gently used towels and sheets to donate to the animal charities.
“We’ll also be inviting parade guests to dress up their pets and walk in the parade,” Cilli said, adding that the parade will include bands, fire trucks, floats and more. “We’ve invited the veteran community as well as Irish organizations to participate.”
Among those include the Ancient Order of Hibernians Sons of Erin Division/Mercer County and Burke School of Irish Dance from Youngstown.
After the parade, guests will be able to enjoy festivities — including award announcements and fireworks — at the Lube.
Sharon’s 2023 events will kick off at the #LoveSharonPA Artisan Market and Shop Sweet Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be in the former Army-Navy store at 47 E. State St. downtown.
The event includes live music, kids’ activities and more than 30 artisans and vendors.
Shops in the city will also have specials, events, giveaways and more including brunch-making class at Thyme in Your Kitchen, a performative painter’s corner at The Wandering Soul; a candy giveaway in Daffin’s Candies; food truck pop-up at Croakers Brewing Co.; Phyrexia cards prelease at ICG-Hobbies and Games; a hot cocoa bar and Valentine Treats Bake Sale and meal specials at Haitian Sensation.
After the market, a special “Songs of Love” concert will be performed at 7:30 in the theater of ACTS Performing Arts Center at West State Street and South Irvine Avenue, the former Church of the Sacred Heart. Tickets are available online or at the door.
“After such a successful Small Business Saturday event that included a pop-up market which drew shoppers to our downtown and other Sharon retail and restaurants, we realized that doing a couple of them seasonally in our Sharon business district would keep the momentum going,” said Sherris Moreira, director of downtown development, who referenced the #LoveSharonPa market as well as a Mother’s Day Artisan Market and Shop for Her Saturday event, May 13.
Other events will include:
• The Shenango Riverfront Fireworks Celebration July 1;
• The Frightfully Fun Fest on the Shenango Oct. 27
• A seed giveaway promotion in partnership with Sharon businesses – “Bloom in Sharon” – on Earth Day, April 22.
“It built so much excitement for what is going on in our community,” said Susan Stigliano, Sharpsville, who, along with her husband, Craig Laskowitz, is opening a photo studio and short-term rental apartment in a former Dr. Joel Ways optical office at 85 E. State St., scheduled to open in the spring. “It was really nice to find similar business owners and a support system to network within the city. We thought we were just buying a building. We didn’t know what was possible for this area, the vision, and to know we can be a part of it made me feel like 100% this is the best decision. It’s very exciting.”
Joseph Altenor, owner of the Haitian Sensation restaurant, agreed.
“It’s not about competition, it’s about success and how do we get in front of visitors,” said Altenor, whose business at 76 Shenango Ave. also houses Sweet Sensation bakery run by his wife Kristine. “We have to support one another and promote one another. Meetings like these can help with everyone knowing what is going on and events like these can help us partner better together.”
Moreira said the Downtown Development team will continue to develop and grow more business-focused events to help support and expand the Sharon business community and to get more visitors into the city itself. The city will continue to assist with promoting Sharon-located events such as Waterfire Sharon – July 22 and Sept. 16 – along with the annual Father’s Day Car Show, which will be June 18 this year.
“WaterFire helped put Sharon back on the map and we’re just excited to create more events to keep the city’s momentum going,” Moreira said.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.