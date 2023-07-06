SHARON – City officials say they are actively monitoring the future of the now-vacant State Towers apartment high-rise.
City Manager Bob Fiscus took on the question of whether the building owner would be bringing the building up to code and renting out units again, or is it going to fall into a state of disrepair.
“I would say it’s already fallen into a state of disrepair,” Fiscus said. “The recipient of the trust, who we’ve had some interaction with, hasn’t made any comment about future plans for it.”
But he said the city is actively looking at it and paying attention.
“I know the taxes are a few years behind,” Fiscus said. “At some point it could go up for tax sale.
When asked if there was anything the city could do, Fiscus said there are different avenues it could pursue.
“If we wanted to take control of it, I don’t know that that’s in the best interest of the city right now,” Fiscus said. “As it progresses, all options will be considered. If it does get to a point, a decision like that would have to be made.”
Sharon Sewer Authority shut off water and gas service to the seven-story apartment building at 632 E. State St. in Sharon, April 14 due to non-payment of city sewer bills and because a faulty boiler had been leaking natural gas for months.
About 35 people were displaced with 26 families temporarily housed with Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding in a local hotel.
At last count, 10 families were left in a hotel, and 16 families found alternative housing.
Sharon authorities cited the former property manager and the owner of the apartment building with several code and fire violations.
The former property manager, Joseph Fusco, was found guilty of failing to retain a rental license to operate non-owner-occupied units and fire code violations. He is facing about $3,300 in fines, but is appealing his case to Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
The owner, Nancy Duker, was hit with the same code and fire violations. Her case was continued for six months.
