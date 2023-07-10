HERMITAGE — Plans for the area’s first dek hockey court are moving forward, with local officials expecting the court to be ready for use later this year.
Hermitage city officials are currently in the process of soliciting bids for the proposed dek hockey court, which would be at the Hermitage Athletic Complex at 750 S. Darby Road.
Unlike an ice hockey rink, a dek hockey court involves a holed resin-material that sits on a concrete pad to allow water to drain when it rains.
Aside from dek hockey, which is played on foot with a ball, the court’s surface could be used for other sports such as lacrosse or roller hockey.
The Hermitage Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at their June meeting to seek bids for the project.
Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said city officials plan to have a bid awarded July 26 at the commissioners’ next meeting. After that, the dek hockey rink could be completed before the end of fall.
“Our goal was to have it built this year,” Hinkson said.
Development on the proposed dek hockey court began early last year after city officials were approached by Hermitage resident and hockey enthusiast Brandon Weimerskir.
City officials applied for a grant through the Pennsylvania Community Financing Authority’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation program in May of 2022 to help fund the project.
The city was later awarded the grant last September, which will provide $230,904 toward the project — combined with a further 15 percent in matching funds from the city.
