SHARON – After inspecting the State Towers high-rise apartment building, the city of Sharon found 60 fire code violations, including a cockroach infestation.
“It was deplorable for people to live in those conditions,” said John Lenkey, Sharon city code enforcer. “I could go on and on about different violations. People should not live in those conditions.”
After the water and gas were shut off at the apartment building at 632 E. State St. last week, the city scrambled to help tenants find emergency housing. City Manager Bob Fiscus held a press conference Tuesday with his deputy fire Chief Nick Samson and Lenkey.
“When the minimal fire protection systems and the systems aren’t in place to keep everyone safe and the health and sanitation is in the state that it is, it’s not safe,” said Fiscus, who also serves as the city’s fire chief. “The decision will be made that it is unsafe and unsanitary and unfit for any human to live in.”
The water was shut off due to non-payment of city sewer bills by the building manager, then Joe Fusco. Fiscus said he was informed that Fusco is no longer associated with State Towers and the property’s owner, State Towers Trust LLC, which has a mailing address the same as the apartment building.
Fusco has received several code violations through District Judge Travis Martwinski of Sharon. A bench warrant was issued for Fusco to answer to the violations, with a hearing scheduled for May 1.
When the fire department tried to inspect the building, Fusco asked them to leave. To enter the building, the city had to get an administrative search warrant April 14 from Martwinski.
“In the length of my career, I’ve never had to do that,” Samson said. “The fact that there were over 60 safety concerns that the fire inspector cited in this fire report was troubling.”
Samson outlined several major code violations, including a natural gas odor that had been attributed to a faulty boiler that was tagged months ago to prevent its use. Even though it was deemed hazardous, the leaking regulator had since been turned on to the boiler, and it had not been repaired.
“Up to a month, there’s been gas leaking into the building,” Samson said.
The 14 fire doors were inoperable, which means that if a fire broke out on lower floors, smoke could enter stairways, trapping tenants on the floors above.
Samson also found that there were only one or two out-of-date smoke detectors in the building when there should have been 50.
“These were some of the major fire code violations that we observed,” Samson said. “We recognize with the amount and seriousness of the fire code violations, it would be my recommendation that the building be vacated to keep both the residents safe as well as the emergency responders safe until those fire code violations could be abated.”
In addition to the building being infested with cockroaches, Lenkey said a brick wall was compromised and falling apart, ceilings were caving in, paint was peeling off walls in bubbles, staircases were covered in bird feces, and walls were filthy, among several other violations.
“Our concern is that the people who live there be safe and healthy,” Lenkey said.
Fiscus said the city cares about the residents who live there.
“Moving forward, we’re going to continue to review with our city solicitor the fire report and code report and make sure everything is being done appropriately,” Fiscus said. “I do expect at some point there will be a notice to vacate the building for the residents that are still there.”
What is happening to State Towers’ estimated 35 tenants?
City staff went door-to-door informing tenants that the Shenango Valley Urban League was signing tenants up for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
ERAP is a COVID pandemic relief program administered by the urban league that helps renters pay rent and utilities. The second round of funds for $5.5 million were disbursed to the county in August.
Dr. Erin Houston, executive director of the urban league, was in First Presbyterian Church next door to State Towers on Friday, Monday and Tuesday helping residents sign up for the program. When they qualify, they are sent to a hotel for about two weeks.
In total, ERAP, a county program, has temporarily housed the occupants of 25 State Towers apartments into local hotels. The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County is providing them food at State Towers and the hotels.
“There’s been a lot of actions taken in the last month,” Fiscus said. “Our goal as a city is to make sure all of the places that are occupied and lived in by citizens are safe and have the minimal standards for sanitation and safety.”
Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle attended Tuesday’s press conference and asked Fiscus why the county was not notified in March about the pending water shut-off that would affect so many residents.
“We weren’t brought to the table until it happened,” McGonigle said. “It seems as though you guys saw this coming for some time.”
He wanted to know what might happen in the future if something like this should happen again.
“I think that falls under areas of lessons learned,” Fiscus said. “I think everyone had the expectation that the bills would be paid and the utilities would stay on.”
McGonigle said the county needs to know when large numbers of people are going to be displaced because the county is responsible for public safety.
McGonigle said that it was lucky the county still had ERAP money because it is COVID money, but if ERAP money would not have been available, then the county would have had to mobilize the county’s Public Safety Committee.
Ann Morrison, the county’s chief clerk, explained what will happen when the ERAP money is up in two weeks.
“We’re bringing together a consortium of people from the state and all the local support agencies,” Morrison said. “It would include everybody locally that you would think of which would be community action, and the housing authority, urban league, food warehouse, and the city and some of the legal support that we have.”
Morrison said when they move people out of the center of Sharon, they have to work on aspects such as transportation and schools.
The county made sure all the children got to school. County officials also contacted the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, which, through its bus service, took care of transportation needs of the State Towers tenants.
“We have multiple tentacles here with problems with transportation, medication, food. These folks are going to need transported,” McGonigle said, adding that the community has come together to help the displaced residents.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
