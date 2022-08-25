HERMITAGE — The City of Hermitage is withdrawing its tax assessment appeal, following similar action by the Hermitage school board.
At their latest meeting Wednesday evening, the Hermitage Board of Commissioners voted to withdraw their tax assessment appeal against Hermitage Commons Retail Associates LLC, at 1115 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
The property, a strip plaza south of Walmart, was granted a tax reassessment of $688,750 — a decrease from the original assessment of $907,050.
The city, in cooperation with the local school board, voted to jointly appeal the assessment, along with two other entities that received revised tax assessments at the same time, including the Shenango Valley Mall property and two properties owned by Lindy Paving LLC.
The three properties’ reassessments resulted in an expected combined loss of $58,458 in tax revenue to the school district and $4,573 to the city.
The district and city jointly hired Andrews and Price LLC to represent them in their appeal. The two entities shared the legal costs based on each entity’s tax rates, with the district paying 93 percent and the city paying seven percent.
At the Hermitage school board’s meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Dr. Dan Bell said the board’s tax attorney advised against pursuing the appeal due to the continued escalation of the common level ratio over the past five years. That escalation made it seem less likely the tax appeal would be successful.
Property assessments in Mercer County are based on 1970 values, which was the last county-wide reassessment. However, the common level ratio — used in a formula by the state to determine property values — has continued to rise, with a higher common level ratio implying a higher property value.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.