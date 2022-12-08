CLARIFICATION

County salaries listed with story won’t take effect until 2023

Pay raises for Mercer County officials approved this week will take effect in 2024. State law forbids wage increases for public officials from going into effect during the officeholders’ current term.

The salaries were listed with a story Wednesday about the county coroner John Libonati’s complaint that even with a raise, his salary would be well below other elected county officials.

