PINE TOWNSHIP — Dr. Christopher C. Clark wears many hats for Allegheny Health Network.
“It’s a big plate,” he said on Friday morning at AHN Grove City in Pine Township.
But his transition into the role of president of AHN Grove City, effective this Sunday, has been going well so far thanks to the hospital staff and the community.
“I want to call out the successes here,” he said of hospital operations.
Clark succeeds Dr. David Tupponce, who now serves as AHN’s senior vice president of institute operations.
Clark lives in Erie, where he grew up and began a family medical practice in 1999. He still sees patients.
He’s also president of AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie and AHN Westfield Memorial Hospital in Westfield, N.Y.
He will continue to lead those hospitals, with all three now aligned under one management structure.
Clark is eyeing collaborations among the three facilities in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.
That means providing a variety of services locally and improving public access to healthcare, especially since this is a rural area, he said.
That’s in line with the network’s mission to reach out to as many patients as possible using it’s Living Health model.
Clark, who with his wife, Caitlin, has three children and two dogs, had an interest in healthcare early on in his life.
He considers his sister, a nurse, and her husband, a physician, among his mentors. His wife is also a family physician.
Clark said he is still in the learning and listening phase of his new role and looks forward to meeting hospital employees and volunteers and local residents, community leaders and business owners.
“I’m really impressed,” he said of his initial impressions about the hospital and the Grove City area.
He wants to work on fostering relationships between the hospital and the community, and he noted that hospitals play an important role in economic development.
Clark also touched on the COVID-19 pandemic and its lasting impacts.
“There were problems every day. But everyone stepped up to do more,” he said.
As part of Clark’s mission to provide enhanced rural health care, he said telehealth is here to stay, and AHN offers a robust platform for patients and providers to connect.
Telehealth is also being used in the seven-bed intensive care unit, where critically-ill patients can talk to their healthcare providers remotely, often saving a trip to a bigger hospital, Clark said as he stepped outside.
He pointed out a sign with information about an express care clinic at the hospital on weekends — just one example of new services at AHN Grove City.
Clark is a graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School and Boston College and received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
He completed his residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, and received a master of health administration degree from the Pennsylvania State University and a graduate certificate in gerontology from Gannon University.
Clark has been president of Saint Vincent since 2017 and previously served as the hospital’s senior vice president of medical affairs, chief quality officer and director of medical education.
He led the hospital’s capital expansion, which cost more than $200 million. He’s also worked as a medical director for Highmark, Inc.
Clark serves on the boards of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, where he serves as chair, Penn State Behrend, Erie Catholic Preparatory School, the United Way, VNA of Erie County and the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.
He’s been active with fundraising for the Children’s Miracle Network, the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network, the March of Dimes and the American Heart Association.Clark’s appointment is subject to approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
