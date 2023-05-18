SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – Female elephants have something in common with car wrecks.
In a 30 mph crash, an adult is thrown with a force of 7,000 pounds – the average weight of a female elephant. But those wearing seat belts have a good chance of surviving.
That’s why the upcoming national “Click It or Ticket’’ seat belt campaign is being touted in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Law enforcement representatives from both states were on hand Wednesday at the Interstate 80 Welcome Center in Shenango Township to promote the event.
“Too many people are losing their their lives unnecessarily because they’re not buckling up,’’ Lt. Dan Morrison, commander of the Ohio State Highway Warren post, said.
It’s a myth, Morrison said, that those in pickup trucks have greater protection and don’t have to worry about using seat belts.
In 2021, 60 percent of pickup truck drivers and 64 percent of pickup truck passengers killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts, according to a National Highway Traffic Administration report released Tuesday.
Among SUV drivers, 49 percent of those killed in crashes were not wearing a seat belt, and among passenger cars, 47 percent were unrestrained, the report said.
“We do see a lot of people in pickup trucks not wearing seat belts,’’ Morrison added.
Those not wearing seat belts face getting ticketed in both states.
The loss of lives is real, Saxon Daugherty, safety press officer for PennDOT District 1, which covers northwestern Pennsylvania and includes Mercer County.
“We need to humanize this, to show people who lost their lives because they weren’t wearing a seat belt,’’ Daugherty said.
The seat belt campaign runs from May 22 to June 4 – which covers the Memorial Day holiday – when law enforcement traditionally beefs up road patrols.
“People should be wearing their seat belts,’’ Jackson Township Police Chief Jeff Lockard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.