FINDLEY TOWNSHIP – Finally – lawn fanatics can feel good if their yard has lots of clover.
Traditionally, clover has been detested by those seeking pristine, manicured yards. But Elliott Lengel, co-owner of Lengel Bros. Farm and Market, is elated that its growing like crazy on his family farm. And said lawn devotees can now feel the same way.
“We planted them and they’re really taking off,’’ Lengel said of clover at his Findley Township farm.
Although the practice has been around for years among organic farmers, it’s now hitting mainstream agriculture.
“It’s thought of as being more innovative now,’’ he said.
Historically, wherever vegetable crops were planted it was ingrained that the rows between them had to be bare, rid of any vegetation. The thought was these were weeds sucking away vital nutrients for vegetables.
That meant these once-thought sinister plants were picked by human hands or killed by herbicide.
But science has found clover pumps nutrients into the ground – mainly nitrogen.
“It’s what I call green manure,’’ Lengel said.
It doesn’t take a four-leaf clover to get lucky. White clover is the preferred plant.
Clovers puts nitrogen into the soil in a multi-stage process.
Clovers are legumes, which are members of the pea family and are edible. And clovers are known as nitrogen-fixing plants.
Certain kinds of bacteria thrive in the plants’ roots, which pulls nitrogen out of the air. The bacteria converts or “fix’’ it into a form for their growth.
Eventually the nitrogen becomes available to the plant. Even better, it pumps nitrogen into the soil, which helps vegetable crops growing next to them such as tomatoes, beans, peppers and lots more.
Almost as good, clover grows aggressively and muscles out weeds that gulp nourishment out of the soil. Further, clover attracts predatory bugs such as praying mantis and ladybugs that eats vegetable-munching bugs and their larvae, which is an insect’s immature stage.
And all of that means something else – it saves Lengel big bucks. He estimates clover will ax his usage of herbicides by 30 to 40 percent and pesticides by 50 to 60 percent.
“That could amount to me spending up to $10,000 less for those things in a year,’’ he said. “And it cuts down on my work time.’’
Also, Lengel will plow up the clover next spring on the 50 acres designated for vegetables. That will inject more nitrogen to the soil. Then he will replant with more clover seeds.
Homeowners also can reap the same benefits of clovers with their yards – especially now.
Last Thursday, Pennsylvania issued a statewide drought watch. Under the watch, residents and businesses are asked, but not required, to conserve water by cutting down on nonessential use.
Clovers have deeper roots than grass, which means they can draw more moisture lurking beneath the dry surface. That’s why they tend to be greener than grass in droughts.
But Lengel acknowledged it’s going to be hard to change habits.
“It may take a little getting use to,’’ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.