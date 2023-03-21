Sitting in his Sharon barbershop Tuesday morning, Dontell Morgan’s glassy eyes revealed his mind was in a different place – and a different time.

It was the 2016-17 football season. Morgan was among Hickory High School’s assistant football coaches when the senior superstar running back Chuck Carr helped lead Hickory to its fourth consecutive District 10 championship.

The memory remains. But Morgan can’t believe Carr is gone. The 24-year-old Hermitage resident was shot dead at his Shadyside Drive home with multiple gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police have identified Zechariah Aheven Sewell, 27, of Hermitage as the suspect. He is wanted for a charge of criminal homicide.

As customers walked into Morgan’s Another Level 2 Barbershop on Stambaugh Avenue, they all talked about Carr’s stellar football achievements.

“He wasn’t just a great player,’’ Morgan said. “He was a legendary player.’’

Morgan watched the 5-foot 10-inch, 198-pound Carr mature over the years.

“He was awesome,’’ Morgan said. “He was a hard worker and leader. He wanted to be the best.’’

And so he was.

Carr set the all-time Mercer County rushing record with 6,847 yards and the all-time touchdown record with 111, according to The Herald’s statistics.

“Those records will never be broken,’’ Morgan said.

Hermitage man sought in early morning homicide HERMITAGE – Hermitage police are looking for a homicide suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

Carr went on to California University of Pennsylvania, where he played football for two seasons.

“I’ve been coaching for over 20 years,’’ Morgan said. “He was the best running back I’ve ever coached.’’

Further, Carr was willing to pay the price of working out countless hours in the gym pumping weights and running extra hard at practice.

“He was a tenacious runner,’’ Morgan said.

And he also was willing to take a little teasing from his coaches.

“We called him little Barry Sanders,’’ Morgan said in referring to the great NFL running back with the Detroit Lions.

There was never any arguing coming from Carr.

“Whenever we asked him to do something he always said, ‘Yes, sir , coach.’ ’ Morgan recalled.

His family was the same way.

“He came from a great, wonderful family,’’ Morgan said. “They would invite me over for dinner. You don’t forget things like that.’’