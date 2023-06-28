HERMITAGE – There were some head bobbles here and there along with some wobbly feet, but it was good enough for Debbie Wahlig.
“Good job,’’ Wahlig told one of her students after performing in figure rolling skating.
Figure roller skating and dancing competition was in full swing at Olympic Fun Center in Hermitage on Tuesday.
The center is hosting the American Artistic Roller Skating Championship through Sunday. Earlier this month the center hosted the U.S. Roller Speed Skating Championship.
This is a sport where coaches wield a powerful influence on their students going to competitions.
Wahlig of Newark, Del., is among them. A coach for 35 years, she trains skaters at all levels. She brought nine of her skaters to the event.
“It takes dedication, consistency and a persistent attitude to compete,’’ she said.
And skating practice is just part of the training.
“We do off-skating training like push-ups, sit-ups and leg kicks,’’ Wahlig said.
The training has paid off, said Nylah, Williams, 10, one of her skaters.
“I’m better now than I was before,’’ Williams said.
Also at 10, fellow skating student JJ Burton said she’s been in other competitions.
“Every time I compete I get better,’’ Burton said.
Karyn Cormier of Kissimmee, Fla., brought eight skaters that she trains. They came at her recommendation – and didn’t choose willy-nilly.
“You need at least three years of training before you can compete,’’ Cormier, who has coached for 45 years, said.
Like other coaches and skaters, she championed creating AARS which formed two years ago.
The problem with other roller skating groups was they were targeting athletes for international competition, Cormier said. But at the lower ranks, the number of competitive skaters was rapidly falling.
“We had to do something,’’ she said. “We needed to bring in younger coaches and attract more skaters.’’
This year over 250 athletes signed up for the artistic championship, which is up from last year.
At 92, there’s no question Bob LaBriola is roller skating’s elder statesman. LaBriola’s first competition was in 1943. He traveled from his Fountain Valley, Calif., home to be at the competition.
Despite his age, he continues coaching and skating.
“It’s what keeps me in shape,’’ he said.
In artistic roller skating judges look for faults in performances such as athletes losing their balance or poor posture.
Scoring is based on a scale of 0 to 100.
0-9: Not skated
10-19: Incomplete, didn’t finish the dance, left floor early
20-29: Badly skated, difficult time skating
30-39: Poor, conceptually unaware
40-49: Minimum, abundant faults
50-59: Average, many faults
60-69: Fair, several faults
70-79: Good, a few faults
80-89: Very good, occasional faults
90-99: Excellent, rare faults
100: Perfect, no faults
What may seem like trivial details in a performance can mean the difference between first place and not being on the podium. One is most girls and women have leggings covering their entire skate.
That’s on purpose, James McMahon, executive director of Roller Skating Association International, an affiliated organization that is overseeing the event.
“Judges are always looking for faults, and a lot of them come from doing something wrong with your ankle,’’ McMahon said. “The leggings blend the skate and ankle with the rest of the leg so it makes it a little harder to see a mistake.’’
There were anxious moments in post-competition. One coach was seen hugging and consoling her 10-year-old competitor who flubbed in figure skating.
After one event, a teen girl ran from the podium in tears after being awarded second place.
Although clearly out of earshot, Wahlig still tried to comfort her.
“There’s no reason to cry,’’ she said. “It’s not that terrible.’’
