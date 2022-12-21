HERMITAGE — As local officials seek to both hire new drivers and retain existing drivers, the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments will continue offering hazard pay into next spring.
COG’s executive board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to continue its additional $3-an-hour hazard pay from January through April.
COG administers two transportation services — the Shenango Valley Shuttle Service, which provides transportation along fixed routes, and Mercer County Community Transit, which provides transportation by appointment.
The hazard pay is funded through federal CARES Act money provided to COG to help offset the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional $3 per hour is offered to COG’s drivers, who are represented by the Teamsters Local 261 union.
COG introduced the hazard pay in October 2021, and it is reviewed quarterly by COG’s executive board. It was last extended at COG’s September meeting.
As of Wednesday, COG Transit Director Michael Nashtock said the organization was down three full-time drivers, and he would also like to hire at least four part-time drivers.
Mercer County Commissioner Timothy McGonigle, who was among the representatives present, credited the work that COG officials and the organization’s drivers have done over the years, considering the many routes and services offered with little to no accidents involving COG buses or shuttles.
“They’re transporting our most precious asset — people,” McGonigle said.
More information can be found on COG’s website, mcrcog.com or on the MyStop app, which allows customers to monitor the SVSS’ routes, shuttle information and pickup times. Updates are also posted to the “Shenango Valley Shuttle Service,” “Mercer County Community Transit” and “Mercer County Regional Council of Governments” Facebook pages.
