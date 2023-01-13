HERMITAGE — The next time a police cruiser needs a tune-up, local departments can schedule an appointment with a mechanic from the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments.
The organization, also known as COG, is comprised of 32 member municipalities from across Mercer County who share costs for various services.
COG has three full-time mechanics — a supervisor, a Mercer County Community Transit specialist and one for all of COG’s vehicles. The agency also shares a fourth mechanic with Hermitage, COG Transit Director Michael Nashtock said.
These mechanics normally work on COG’s vehicles, including the Shenango Valley Shuttle Service’s shuttles and the Mercer County Community Transit’s minibuses.
That scope of work is now expanding, following the Federal Transit Administration’s approval in December of the COG’s Incidental Use Plan. This approval will let COG’s mechanics work on police cruisers in COG’s member municipalities, COG Executive Director Jill Boozer said.
According to COG information, incidental use refers to the limited, authorized non-transit use of project property.
This provision covers the COG bus garage in Hermitage, which was built with FTA funds in the 1990s, followed by the addition of offices and other infrastructure in 2013, Boozer said.
The FTA encourages joint development and incidental use and such use can be used to generate revenue, but it must be approved by the FTA.
With FTA approval, the COG can offer mechanic services to police cruisers in COG’s member municipalities, Boozer said.
If a police department does need mechanic services, it would have to contact the COG garage and arrange an appointment, just like it would at a private repair shop. The municipality would also pay a fee for the COG mechanics’ services, Nashtock said.
However, there are benefits to having COG’s mechanics working on police cruisers.
If a cruiser needs only routine maintenance, such as an oil change, COG’s mechanics can check anything that would be covered under a state inspection.
The mechanics can even do some advanced work, such as installing prisoner holding areas and other necessary equipment on new police cruisers, or programming flash patterns for the cruiser’s lights, Nashtock said.
The mechanics also follow OEM, or original equipment manufacturer, standards when working on vehicles, and can make recommendations if parts on a cruiser don’t align with OEM standards, such as tires meant for civilian vehicles.
“I’d put our guys up against anybody out there,” Nashtock said of COG’s mechanics.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
