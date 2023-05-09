HERMITAGE — The Mercer County Regional Council of Governments could have its budget in place later this month for the next fiscal year, along with some other changes.
The proposed general operating budget for 2023-24 will be put to a vote at the next meeting of the COG executive board on May 17.
Although it’s too early to determine what changes there will be compared to the 2022-23 general operating budget, COG Executive Director Jill Boozer said COG officials were working to ensure the proposed budget would be ready for presentation to the executive board by the May meeting.
Although municipalities generally have their budgets in place by December, COG operates on a calendar similar to local school districts, hence the budget vote in May instead of December.
There are 32 member municipalities in COG, who contribute funds toward shared services. IT services in particular are something often used by COG’s member municipalities, Boozer said.
Under COG’s 2022-23 budget approved last year, there were $501,227 in projected total expenditures and $501,227 in projected total revenues.
The general operating budget is entirely separate from COG’s transportation budget, which covers Mercer County Community Transit and the Shenango Valley Shuttle Service.
The shuttle service offers transportation along fixed routes throughout Mercer County, while community transit provides transportation by appointment.
While the budget for 2023-24 has yet to be approved, there have been some changes at COG when it comes to finances and record-keeping.
During the April meeting of the COG executive board, Norb Dietrich of the accounting firm Black, Bashor and Porsch presented a clean audit of COG’s latest general operating budget.
When Dietrich previously presented an audit of COG’s general operating budget in the summer of 2022, he said there were some issues such as complex record keeping.
These issues had been in place at COG for years, Dietrich said. Boozer, who was appointed COG’s executive director in January of 2022, said at the time she and the COG staff were working to address those issues.
By the time Dietrich presented his latest audit in April, he said there were no issues found and credited Boozer and COG’s staff with “keeping the books and records a little cleaner.”
Although COG’s general operating budget is separate from its transportation budget, there were some unrelated actions taken by the COG executive board at their April meeting regarding COG’s transportation services.
In a unanimous decision, the COG executive board voted to continue offering an additional $3 per hour hazard pay for COG’s drivers, who are covered under the Teamsters Local 261 union.
The raise, which is funded by federal CARES money provided to COG, was originally approved by the executive board in October of 2021. It has been extended quarterly since, and this latest vote will extend the hazard pay through June, COG Transit Director Michael Nashtock said.
During the meeting, Nashtock said he hoped to hire at least two drivers with commercial drivers licences with passenger endorsements, and four part-time non-CDL drivers.
The full-time positions pay $14 per hour, plus the $3 per hour hazard pay, while the part-time positions pay $12 per hour, plus the $3 hazard pay, Nashtock said.
There is a new opportunity for COG’s transportation services to earn additional revenue, since the COG executive board also voted in April to allow advertising on COG’s shuttles and buses.
Boozer said the Federal Transit Authority encourages advertising among transportation agencies as a source of revenue, and that there has already been interest from local businesses and organizations toward advertising on COG’s vehicles.
