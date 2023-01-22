HERMITAGE — The latest audit for the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments reflects an improvement since last year.
At the latest meeting of COG’s executive board, Norb Dietrich of the accounting firm Black, Bashor and Porsch presented the audit of COG’s Shenango Valley Shuttle Service and Mercer County Community Transit for the fiscal year of 2021-22.
COG’s transportation services are budgeted separately from COG’s general operating budget.
Dietrich said the audit came with a “clean opinion,” meaning there were no issues such as missing funds.
When an audit of COG’s general operating budget was presented last summer, Norb said multiple issues were found such as complex record keeping — issues that had been in place at COG for at least several years.
At the time, COG Executive Director Jill Boozer said COG officials would work to implement changes and improvements based on the audit’s recommendations.
Dietrich said many of those issues have since been corrected, and those few remaining issues are expected to be resolved this year.
Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle, who represents the county commissioners on the COG executive board, credited Boozer and Administrative Assistant Beth Mason with improving COG’s finances and record-keeping.
McGonigle said he had personally seen Boozer and Mason visit the Mercer County Courthouse to resolve certain issues, along with visits to other municipalities.
“I think COG is moving in a positive direction under Jill’s leadership,” McGonigle said.
