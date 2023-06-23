HERMITAGE — With a new budget in place, officials with the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, or COG, are preparing for a new year with some constants and some changes as well.
There are 32 member municipalities that participate in COG, with the municipalities pooling their funding toward shared resources ranging from COG’s transportation services to IT support.
Aside from their general operating budget, COG officials maintain multiple budgets for their various departments, such as spending plans for COG’s transportation services or the Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool.
COG executive board members adopted the budget at its May meeting. The budget passed unanimously among the board members present.
Unlike municipalities, which approve their budgets at the end of the calendar year, COG must have its budget in place by the beginning of summer, similar to school districts.
Under COG’s general operating budget, revenues and expenditures are budgeted at $382,298; the Shenango Valley Shuttle Service’s revenues and expenditures are budgeted at $1,453,890; and Mercer County Community Transit’s revenues and expenditures are budgeted at $2,371,206.
The Shenango Valley Shuttle Service follows fixed routes, while Mercer County Community Transit offers more flexible transportation arrangments via appointment.
The Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool, which is administered by COG, previously budgeted its revenues at $68,350 and expenditures at $78,350. However, that $10,000 shortfall has since been filled, COG Administrative Assistant Beth Mason said.
However, there will be some changes to how COG’s transportation services are funded moving forward, COG Executive Director Jill Boozer said.
In the past, COG officials sent their funding applications to the Federal Transit Authority, then to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Due to population changes found in the 2022 census, Mercer County is no longer considered part of the Youngstown Urbanized Area and will not receive Section 5307 funds.
Instead, Mercer County is now considered a rural area and will apply for Section 5311 funds directly from PennDOT.
“We’re optimistic, because we have a very good working relationship with PennDOT,” Boozer said.
Aside from the grant applications, COG’s transportation services also requires a match from local funds, so Boozer said she is reaching out to COG’s member municipalities to share the value in those transportation services.
Those transportation services continue to grow in ridership since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. This past May, the SVSS had 5,412 riders, compared to 4,606 riders in May of 2022, Boozer said.
Officials with COG also hosted a customer satisfaction survey for SVSS riders — the first such survey since COVID-19 — with questions ranging from how satisfied riders are with the shuttles’ cleanliness to what riders would like to see.
The system is adding route to Buhl Park this year, which Boozer said came about after discussions with officials from theark.
“Something we’ve often heard over the years is that people would like routes later into the evening,” Boozer said. “But if we were going to do that, we’d need double the drivers and more support staff, like mechanics and dispatchers.”
COG recently made advertising available on its buses, which Boozer said could provide some additional income toward COG’s transportation services and has already seen some interest from local organizations.
Other changes include a new bus powered by CNG, or compressed natural gas, bringing SVSS’ total number of CNG buses to three. These are more environmentally-friendly than buses powered by gas or diesel fuel.
More drivers are also needed, particularly four part-time drivers for MCCT, with commercial drivers licenses required to drive the SVSS buses but not for the MCCT buses, Boozer said.
The COG executive board also approved a new four-year contract with the Teamsters Local 261 union, which represents COG’s drivers. The contract was negotiated between COG and union officials since February, Boozer said.
During COG’s May meeting, Hermitage Commissioner Louis Squatrito said COG’s team and solicitor James Nevant did a “good job” negotiating the new contract, while Nevant credited everyone on the negotiating team, who “worked hard” during the process.
