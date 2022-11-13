NEW VERNON TOWNSHIP – An Allegheny College student died in an accident Friday night on Interstate 79 near the Greenville exit.
The Allegheny College newspaper, The Campus, reported that Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Mount Lebanon, Pa., who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a first-year student.
Police said the accident happened at 8:04 p.m. Friday on Interstate 79 in New Vernon Township.
State police said the minivan in which Duncan was a passenger, driven by Matteo A. Guajardo, 18, of Pittsburgh, was headed south on Interstate 79 when Guajardo lost control.
The minivan traveled off the east side of the road, went up and over an embankment, and rolled over. The minivan came to rest in the left lane of northbound Interstate 79 with its wheels facing east.
Police said the minivan’s lights stopped working and it was blocking the left lane. At that time a truck, driven by Daniel D. Byler, 51, of Cochranton, Pa., hit the passenger side of the minivan. Both the minivan and truck came to rest off the roadway.
Guajardo was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with suspected serious injuries. Byler was not injured.
Police said Duncan and Byler were wearing seat belts, but Guajardo was not.
The Campus newspaper reports that an email from the college to the campus community came out Saturday afternoon.
“At this difficult, heartbreaking time, we mourn for Danielle and extend our deepest condolences to her family, classmates, friends and all who knew her,” the email stated in part.
The newspaper reported that Duncan was planning to major in environmental science, according to a post on the “@allegheny2026” Instagram page.
The email detailed support services for students and members of the college community.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.