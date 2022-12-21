HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education Board of Governors unanimously named Dr. Karen Riley as Slippery Rock University’s next president.
The appointment takes effect July 1, 2023.
Riley will succeed William Behre, SRU president since 2018. Behre announced in February that he would retire on June 30, 2023.
Riley has been provost and chief academic officer at Regis University in Denver, Colo., since 2021. Before joining Regis University, Riley was dean of the College of Education at the University of Denver from 2014 to 2021.
During that time, Riley increased scholarly productivity, increased the number of students, faculty and staff and launched a center for professional development .
“Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Riley has demonstrated a strong commitment to student success inside and outside the classroom and will be a great person to lead the university,” said Board Chair Cindy Shapira. “Under President Behre, Slippery Rock University has maintained, even expanded upon its considerable strengths. We are confident that Dr. Riley will guide the university to the next level of excellence as it continues to provide a high-quality education at the lowest possible cost to students.”
Riley earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Colorado State University and a master’s degree in early childhood special education and a doctorate in educational psychology from the University of Denver.
An expert in neurodevelopmental disorders, Riley has researched approaches to addressing societal issues and improving the lives of those affected by Fragile X syndrome and Down syndrome.
