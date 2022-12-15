MERCER – Pa, rum, pum, pum, pum.
Now sing that lyric with a bunch of friends in perfect cadence in a high voice.
Among Christmas carols, “The Little Drummer Boy’’ is among the tougher ones to sing.
“The song has a high pitch,’’ Laci Marstellar, an 11th grade student with the Commodore Perry High School Choir said.
The choir, including about 30 members, performed Thursday at the Mercer County Courthouse rotunda as part of a grand Mercer County tradition — Christmas caroling at the courthouse.
Vocal performers from schools throughout the county take turns performing throughout the holiday in the courthouse.
It’s taken seriously, Jenn Sutton, Commodore Perry’s music and high school choir director said.
“We’ve been practicing since mid-September,’’ Sutton said.
And this year she upped the choir’s game by adding more challenging songs, such as an a cappella – singing unaccompanied by musical instruments.
“I wanted to push them this year,’’ Sutton said.
A trumpet player who also is involved in the school’s drama club, joining the choir was a natural for Marstellar.
“I joined choir because I wanted to expand my range,’’ she said.
The choir will perform again during the day on Dec. 20, in the elementary school gym.
The series continues today with West Middlesex and concludes next week with Lakeview High School Monday, Oakview (Lakeview School district) fifth-grade students Tuesday and Sharpsville High School Wednesday.
