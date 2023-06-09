MERCER – Mercer County commissioners approved spending more opioid settlement money, this time disbursing $80,000 to the Hermitage Rotary Club for a media campaign.
The campaign will be designed to educate the community about the opioid crisis. The funds will be disbursed in $40,000 increments. Upon completion and review of the initial media campaign, a final payment will be made to enhance the project.
Commissioner Tim McGonigle said that the Hermitage Rotary presented a media plan to the Opioid Settlement Committee.
“Part of their mission is to do public outreach, so this fits right into it,” McGonigle said. “It seemed to be a good fit.”
Ann Morrison, Mercer County’s chief clerk, said the campaign will include multimedia.
“They were looking at the television, social media, as well as some community-focused advertising,” Morrison said.
Commissioner Matthew McConnell said it might be odd to connect the Hermitage Rotary with the opioid crisis.
“It’s unique in that we have some members there that are in law enforcement as well as folks that are on the social side,” McConnell said. “We know we needed some sort of advertising and they are the only ones that came forward in the advertising area.”
In April, commissioners approved issuing more than a quarter-million dollars of opioid settlement funds to projects suggested by the Opioid Settlement Committee.
The fund will help pay for projects including psychological autopsies of overdose victims in an effort to discover why people succumb to addiction and how to save lives.
Projects include $24,000 for psychological autopsies, $120,400 for evidence-based treatment and recovery support at Mercer County Jail, and $110,000 for opioid-use counseling services at the jail, all approved by the commissioners.
Commissioners also approved in April issuing $63,324 to Rainbow Recovery Center for an enhanced outpatient program with additional counseling services and advanced psychotherapy groups.
Mercer County received $874,000 in 2022 in two payments as part of the opioid crisis settlement between local and state governments, and producers and distributors of opioids. The agreement will award the county a total of about $6.5 million over 20 years, in annual payments.
County officials formed the Mercer County Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee in May 2022 to recommend uses for the fair distribution of these funds. The committee includes several sub-committees.
The committee includes representatives of organizations including recovery centers, state probation and parole, the public defender’s office, Coroner John Libonati, the district attorney, and Mercer County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Amrhein.
Tracy Bornick, the single-county administrator for the drug and alcohol commission under the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission, leads the committee.
“We have been working very diligently to identify appropriate projects for the county that will really influence and help us continue to abate the opioid issue in the county,” Bornick said. “Be assured that people are working very diligently to distribute the money on projects that are not being duplicated anywhere else and that will really make an impact for Mercer County.”
Commissioner Scott Boyd said he appreciates the support and the vetting performed by the Opioid Settlement Committee.
“In this case, we’ve had several discussions of how best to go about this,” Boyd said. “And this was a good solution to review the efforts at one point, and decide how to go about it from there.”
