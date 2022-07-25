HERMITAGE — A new fencing ordinance could be coming to Hermitage, if city commissioners approve the proposal later this week.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed fencing ordinance, followed by a vote, during their next meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the municipal building, 800 N. Hermitage Road.
City officials have discussed the issue for about a year, after complaints about certain residences’ fencing came to the board’s attention, City Manager Gary Hinkson said.
Although the city’s zoning ordinance already included some fencing regulations, such as height and where fences can be located, the proposed ordinance would be a little more in-depth, with the types of fencing and conditions for certain fences.
One example is snow fencing, which the ordinance defines and permits from Dec. 1 through April 1. Snow fencing is also temporarily permissible when used as a safety barrier during periods of construction or excavation, according to the ordinance.
Other examples include permissible uses for garden fencing, and allowing electric or barbed-wire fences only for retaining livestock and not when that fencing could be a safety hazard to the public, the ordinance states.
A previous draft of the fencing ordinance was introduced several months ago, but it was rejected because the commissioners felt it was “too involved.” City officials have since developed the new proposed ordinance that is less restrictive on property owners.
“I think the board is trying to strike a balance between not getting too restrictive, yet establishing some basic standards,” Hinkson said.
If approved by the commissioners Wednesday evening, the ordinance would go into effect within seven days of its passing, according to the ordinance.
