FARRELL - The Community Arts Experience, Inc., in partnership with the Mercer County NAACP, will host an upcoming candidates forum at 6 p.m. May 2 in the CAE Arts Academy & Sports Complex (Chavers Community Center), located at 211 Federal St., Farrell. Doors open at 5:15 pm.
This forum will allow candidates seeking positions for Mercer County commissioners, district attorney, district court judges, mayor for the City of Farrell, Farrell City Council, and the Farrell Area School Board to share their views with the community.
C.A.E., Inc., a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization, is a coalition-based mentoring arts academy dedicated to empowering individuals to transform culture. C.A.E. achieves this through its alternative learning and training system, which provides children and youth aged 7-17, families, and adults with unique opportunities to learn, acquire new skills, and develop a strong sense of values.
The Mercer County NAACP is a civil rights organization made up strictly of volunteers whose mission is to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.
"We are delighted to partner with the C.A.E., Inc. to host this forum," said Monica Williams, president of the Mercer County NAACP. "This is an excellent opportunity for voters to engage with the candidates and get first-hand insights into their views on important issues that affect our community."
The forum is open to all, and individuals who do not identify as persons of color are encouraged to attend and participate. The event will provide a secure space for voters to express their opinions and discuss matters of utmost importance to them.
"We believe that this forum will create an open dialogue and foster a deeper understanding between candidates and the community," said B.J. Pleasant, founder and chief executive officer of C.A.E., Inc. "We hope all candidates will join us in this important conversation."
