Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.