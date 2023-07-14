SHARON — With sunny skies and high temperatures, Christina Campbell and Shana Puhac got to work Friday afternoon planting the first vegetables in the new Lots to Love community garden along Lafayette Avenue in Sharon.
That initial assortment, including tomatoes, peppers and celery, only occupied a few of the garden’s raised beds. But Campbell, Lots to Love’s project supervisor, hopes the remaining beds will provide a new opportunity for the residents around Lafayette Avenue.
“If someone wants to use the beds, they can use their own plants if they want, or we have some plants they can choose from,” Campbell said.
The community garden at 322 Lafayette Ave. is just one initiative of the Lots to Love program, which is coordinated by the Community Action Partnership of Mercer County and the City of Sharon.
The Lots to Love program attempts to combat blighted vacant lots and drive neighborhood revitalization through lot adoption, lot sponsorship and lot transference.
In the case of the Lafayette Avenue community garden, officials took a vacant lot and used it for raised garden beds and benches, with plans to further clear up the area, such as a collapsed garage nearby that needs demolished, Campbell said.
The Lots to Love program has started other community gardens throughout Sharon, including a community garden on Fourth Avenue which is maintained by the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and the Serenity Garden on West State Street and Stateline Road, Campbell said.
“Some people may want to start growing something but they might not have the space because of how tightly-packed some of these neighborhoods are,” Campbell said.
This latest community garden, along with the Serenity Garden project, were made possible through a $120,000 Pennsylvania House Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Grant from the state Housing Finance Agency.
A second PHARE grant of $93,000 allowed Lots to Love to hire Puhac as a field associate, whose duties include maintaining some of the community gardens established by Lots to Love.
The grant also allowed Lots of Love officials to offer “mini-grants” of up to $3,000, which can be used for community-oriented projects such as gardens or memorials, Campbell said.
One particular project includes a veterans memorial at Oakwood Cemetery proposed by Mercer County Veterans Affairs, Puhac said.
Any residents who would like to participate in the community garden or organizations interested in applying for funds through the PHARE grant can contact Campbell at 724-301-9079.
