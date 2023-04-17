GROVE CITY — The Grove City Community Library is calling on its patrons to help keep its doors open.
“We support them. Now we’re hoping they support us,” said Heather Baker, director of children’s programming.
Starting in May, the library will be closed on Saturdays — one of the measures being taken to cut expenses, said Amy Gallagher, director of the library.
In the meantime, library staff is spreading the word that decreased funding, especially from donations in the wake of COVID-19, is putting the library in danger of closing.
“More than 60 percent of our income comes from contributors,” Gallagher said.
The library receives funding from its member municipalities of Grove City and the townships of Liberty, Pine, Springfield and Wolf Creek. Annual memberships are $30 for those who don’t already have a card with another library.
Those contributions haven’t increased for about 10 years, but the cost of running the library continues to climb. There are 13 employees, so personnel costs are the biggest expense.
Gallagher noted that they receive no funding from Mercer County.
“We pay the same price for books as you,” she said.
They want to be able to continue to offer services and programs that attract patrons like Jonathan Plimpton of Grove City, a former library volunteer who was checking his email on Monday afternoon.
“I like to read about The Beatles,” he said as he was joined by Baker for a few minutes.
The library staff is trying to better educate folks about everything the library has to offer. Baker hosts 325 kids programs a year like holiday events, American Girl Doll Tea, story time, arts and crafts, stuffed animal sleepovers, movies and a special Harry Potter bash.
Adult programming includes winemaking, painting classes, book club, tech help, knit and crochet group and a Dungeons and Dragons group.
Area nonprofits use the library to host fundraisers, like Grove City Area Pet Rescue, and the building, owned by the borough of Grove City, has served as a collection site for the Grove City Community Food Pantry and Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County.
The library’s Fandom Fest set for May 13 at the Grove City Masonic Lodge will still take place as planned, since the funding for that event has been covered. That event will have a cosplay contest, comic vendors, trivia and more.
There are also summer and winter reading programs, a genealogy station, mobile hotspots, family events, a lending library with baking supplies and board games, music, multiple computer stations and delivery for homebound patrons.
When some people lost power during the recent windstorms, they came to the library.
“It’s a nice, warm place to stay,” said Baker, known to patrons as “Miss Heather.”
There are cozy reading corners and hot drinks, plus a few rocking chairs; Alaina Melzer of Pine Township and her daughter Ember, in a mini rocking chair, were reading a book in the children’s section.
“All three of my kids have gone through story time here,” Melzer said.
Ember, 5, said that she likes watching movies and reading books at the library, especially “Pete the Cat” books.
“And we love the staff,” Melzer said.
Both Baker and Gallagher had a hard time imagining what it would be like if the library had to close.
“This is my second home. I’m heartbroken,” said Baker, who has worked at the library for 36 years.
Gallagher, who also serves on Grove City council, has been with the library for about 10 years; she became director in 2018.
And as if the pandemic hasn’t been challenging enough for the library, Baker was hospitalized in 2021 for several weeks with a severe case of COVID-19 and spent a lot of time recovering.
The community rallied around her, dropping off all kinds of gifts and cards at the hospital. She knows that the library patrons have it in them to give back, and they could always use more volunteers.
“Spread the word. Tell everyone you know to donate,” Baker said.
Donations can be made online or in person. Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St., Grove City. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. More info: www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook.
