GREENVILLE – Traditional business expos leave something to be desired when it comes to promoting local merchants, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce director Janice Schwanbeck said.
“You get a meeting hall, and you put a bunch of vendors inside,” Schwanbeck said. “Those sorts of events have been waning in the types of attendance they’re getting.”
A lot of factors can influence attendance, Schwanbeck said, including the simple fact that some local businesses don’t have the manpower to send a representative to hang out and staff a table for the day.
“A lot of times our small businesses can’t come to something like that,” she said. “So the question becomes, how do we educate our residents about the businesses that are available? Or the churches?”
“We had several meetings about how to revive or refresh the idea of a business expo,” Schwanbeck said. The answer they came up with was Meet Me on Main Street, an outdoor expo slated to take place Sept. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Greenville Chamber’s website bills the event as “an opportunity for artisans to sell their crafts, businesses to network and publicize products and services, and for charities and nonprofit organizations to aid their fundraising efforts.”
“Most of our merchants will be open, so this will hopefully drive business into their stores,” Schwanbeck said. “We’re gonna have about 40 different places people can visit – we invited anyone who makes or sells a product or service.”
In addition to businesses and storefronts in downtown Greenville, representatives from Wheatland-based trucking, distribution, warehousing and rail service company Yourga Trucking Inc. will be on hand to discuss job opportunities.
New Beginnings Church will be selling items from a recent mission to India. Volunteers from Church of the Good Shepherd in West Middlesex will be doing a food drive. and First Baptist will be selling popcorn, snow cones, hot dogs and chips.
State representatives will also have booths set up, according to Schwanbeck, along with the Walmart Vision Center, Second Time Around Gardens, UPMC and Sharon Regional Medical Center.
The event will also include a bingo game. Attendees will have to get a card punched by a number of businesses present in order to enter.
“It’s a way to bring community and commerce together,” Schwanbeck said. “We’re trying to encourage people to come into town. We hear a lot of negativity about how there’s ‘nothing in town.’ Well, I’ve got 15 merchants who are gonna be open. There is stuff in town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.