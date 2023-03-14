LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP — Local officials agree that they want the Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool to remain open, but arranging the pool’s funding could mean an uncertain pool season this year.
During Monday’s Lackawannock Township supervisors meeting, representatives from West Middlesex borough, Shenango and Lackawannock Townships, and Mercer County Commissioner Timothy McGonigle discussed the community pool’s funding.
Although the three municipalities own the community pool, it is administered by the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments.
Last year, COG officials approached the three municipalities about raising their contributions to $15,000 each, instead of teach paying $3,500 as they had in the past.
COG Recreation Director Brian Foster said he originally expected last May that contributions would rise to $5,500 each, prior to a meeting in October that announced the increase to $15,000 each.
COG officials said $15,000 from each better reflects the pool’s true operating costs, since COG had been covering most of the pool’s costs with funds from COG’s general budget over the years.
At the time, representatives from the three municipalities expressed concern toward the sharp increase and have continued to discuss different possibilities for funding the pool.
That discussion was the first order of business for Monday’s meeting.
In the case of Lackawannock Township, Supervisor Terence Whalen said the township’s entire recreation budget was only $12,500.
That’s why, although Whalen said he supported the community pool and wanted to see it open for the season, it wasn’t even possible for Lackawannock to contribute the requested $15,000.
“We just can’t afford it,” Whalen said.
No action was taken Monday night, but Whalen said the Lackawannock Township supervisors would vote regarding their pool contribution at their April 10 meeting.
If the supervisors did vote in favor of funding the pool, Whalen said he expected it would be at least $5,500, reflecting Foster’s earlier estimate instead of the more recent $15,000, although the supervisors still must discuss the matter.
West Middlesex Mayor Stacey Curry and Councilman Bill Novak said borough officials would contribute at least $10,000, with the possibility of more funding.
Tom Hubert, chair of the Shenango Township supervisors, said the township voted to contribute the $15,000 COG requested.
Like the others, Hubert said he wanted to see the pool remain open, but didn’t believe the financial responsibility should rest solely on the three municipalities.
According to COG’s report on the pool’s 2022 season, 37% of attendance was from the three member municipalities,and 63% from throughout Mercer County and elsewhere, including Hubbard, Ohio.
Due to that widespread use, Hubert suggested that other communities contribute as well, or potentially solicit donations from businesses throughout the Shenango Valley area instead of just those within West Middlesex.
Hubert added that having the three municipalities bear sole financial responsibility for the pool is made even more difficult considering how the municipalities’ populations have decreased over the years.
“Look at where we were 15 years ago — we have 400 less kids in the schools now,” Hubert said.
It is unclear how the current funding arrangement with COG came about, since the original agreement between the three municipalities who own the pool makes no mention of COG.
At some point, COG not only took over administration of the pool, but progressively took on more of the pool’s funding. Officials from COG and the three municipalities have been unable to determine when or how COG became involved.
This arrangement left COG providing the majority of the pool’s funding, with no reserve funds for unexpected costs, such as equipment repairs.
Regardless of how the funding arrangement was reached, the representatives at Monday’s meeting agreed that the arrangement should not have been allowed to persist over the years.
“Just because it worked 50 years ago with a handshake doesn’t mean it works now with a handshake,” West Middlesex’s Curry said.
McGonigle said he recognized the issues with COG’s leadership in the past, but credited COG Executive Director Jill Boozer — who was appointed to the position in early 2022 — and her team with changing COG’s direction and trying to rectify different issues and discrepancies, such as the funding of the pool.
Curry said it was difficult for the three municipalities to find an entirely new funding arrangement for the upcoming pool season due to the lack of time, so she suggested the municipalities provide what funding they could toward this season.
If the three communities can at least guarantee the pool will open in 2023, then Curry said that would give the municipalities time to develop a more long-term solution that could be in place by the 2024 season.
Whalen agreed, saying one of the next steps should be reforming a joint recreation committee to oversee the pool, giving the three communities more direct control over the pool and whatever actions the communities may want to take in the future.
The original pool agreement required the three municipalities to organize a joint recreation committee of nine members to operate, maintain and administer the pool. This would include an elected official and two residents from each of the three municipalities.
Officials from COG, including Foster and Boozer, would serve the committee in an advisory role, Foster said.
Like the pool’s funding arrangement’s unclear origins, it is unknown when or why the joint recreation committee eventually fell by the wayside.
Novak suggested the communities meet sometime in May, after Lackawannock’s next meeting on April 10, to re-form the committee and appoint its nine members.
In terms of funding, Foster said whatever funds are ultimately contributed toward the pool by the three municipalities will cover as much of the costs as possible, and that, as of now, he’s planning to open the pool this season.
Normally, it cost about $77,000 to operate the pool, with $45,000 from assessments by the communities, $18,750 from family passes, single passes and daily admissions, and $13,250 from concessions, donations and pool rentals.
“There has been strong support from all three communities to keep this facility operational and serving the community, so we want to make sure the facility is open this summer,” Foster said. “COG will do everything it can as managers to fulfill that.”
Aside from the pool’s general budget, Foster has also proposed a separate fund that would be specifically for upgrades to the community pool, such as fence or concessions improvements, instead of routine operating costs such as pay for lifeguards.
West Middlesex Councilman Bob Lark had first proposed the use of CARES Act funds in early 2022, since the funds were meant to offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three municipalities were expected to approve $10,000 from each municipality toward this improvements fund, with the potential to apply for Act 13 gas well funds through Mercer County.
This improvements fund would be overseen by the joint recreation committee overseen by Curry and Novak, who both serve on the West Middlesex recreation board, Foster said.
Along with overseeing the improvements fund, Foster said he hoped the committee could see more of the pool’s day-to-day operations this season to get a clearer understanding of how the pool is managed.
Eventually, Foster and the committee could meet in the fall to review the 2023 season and again in January to plan for the 2024 season.
“It wouldn’t be limited to those two meetings, but those would be the two staple meeting of the year,” Foster said.
Boozer said she hoped that Lackawannock Township would continue to see the value in the pool, since Shenango Township and West Middlesex had already made commitments toward funding the pool.
Boozer added there were a few reasons why it was difficult for COG to fund the pool on its own, including COG’s lack of taxing power and maintaining an entirely separate budget for the expenses and revenue generated through COG’s transportation services.
Boozer will be meeting with members of COG’s executive committee regarding the pool season, and the committee will vote at COG’s April meeting whether to move forward with opening the pool this season.
In the meantime, Foster will continue to prepare for the pool season, including arranging lifeguards, developing the schedule and sending out mailers — work that normally begins in January, but was temporarily put on hold until recently due to the discussions regarding the pool’s funding.
Boozer also agreed that the joint recreation committee was a good idea, and hoped to see it come to fruition.
“I really hope we can all get together to find a resolution to this problem,” Boozer said. “The pool really adds a great value to this community.”
