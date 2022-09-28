WEST MIDDLESEX — With its “normal” summer since the COVID-19 pandemic now behind it, the Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool continues to see an upward trend in activity.
The Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, which manages the community pool, recorded 3,953 total admissions for the 2022 season, up 4.5% over the 3,781 in 2021.
“Last year we were open, but people were still a little nervous over COVID, so this year we painted new markings, we refurbished all the machinery, we painted the concessions stand — when we opened, we wanted people to think it was a brand-new facility,” said Brian Foster, COG director of parks and recreation and grant specialist.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, COG information showed a steady increase in activity at the community pool. There were 4,693 total admissions in 2019, the highest at the community pool since at least 2011.
The pool was closed during the 2020 season due to the pandemic, and reopened for the 2021 season with some safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Along with the total admissions, there have been some changes in the community pool’s visitors over the years.
According to COG information, attendance from the pool’s member communities — Lackawannock and Shenango townships, and West Middlesex — dropped from 48% in 2017 to about 37% in 2022.
Seeing firsthand many of the local children grow up over the summers, Foster said part of the shift may be due to young people from the three municipalities taking on summer jobs or educational commitments.
Increasing awareness of the community pool is also responsible, as the percentage of outside visitors grew from 52% in 2017 to 63% in 2022. Sharon, Hermitage and Farrell are the top three communities, but the pool also attracts visitors from as far away as Hubbard, Ohio.
“We’ve had people bring their kids here from Greenville or Grove City, and they’ll tell us they keep coming to the pool here in West Middlesex because they love it here,” Foster said.
Some of that awareness is driven by word-of-mouth, while the pool’s Facebook page, “Swimming at the LSWM Community Pool,” helps drive continued interest online.
With about 1,300 followers, Foster said the page allows him to post important updates for events, weather closures or specials, while answering messages and questions almost “24/7.”
That online presence also helps keep the community pool relevant in an age where people often spend more time on digital devices instead of outdoor recreation.
“This pool has always been the place where people in the community could go to meet and be safe and spend their summer, so the challenge for us and recreation in general is, how do we continue to keep kids interested and get them away from their phones or devices?” Foster said.
Pool rentals were down this season, with 18 rentals in 2022 compared to about 30 in 2021, Foster said.
A few factors contributed to the decrease, including 20 closures due to rain and a three-day closure to clean broken glass, reducing the number of days available for rentals as well as total admissions overall.
There were also more impulse rentals last year, as businesses and other groups treated their employees or members to pool parties after the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 also encouraged people to request private events.
However, those increased rentals led pool officials to both open up the entire week to rentals instead of a select few days, while limiting rentals to those involving people with season passes. The limitation came after last year’s season saw multiple rentals where people were disrespectful to the facility and pool staff, Foster said.
“This year wasn’t as bad because it was people who were already coming to the pool, so they know the lifeguards and they know the rules,” he said.
Despite some of the positive changes this year, Foster said there were other lingering effects of the pandemic.
Chlorine ended up costing about $7,500, compared to the budgeted cost of $3,000. The availability of other items, such as different types of candy for the pool’s concession stand, were also randomly affected throughout the summer due to supply chain issues, Foster said.
Availability of lifeguards may be an issue next year, since the pandemic interrupted the flow of youths who normally return to the community pool each summer as lifeguards. When the pandemic hit, many individuals either let their lifeguard certification lapse or pursued other jobs instead of returning to the pool.
This summer, Foster said he was able to eventually secure eight lifeguards and one individual who worked the concession stand. Out of those nine, only three have said they will return as lifeguards next year.
“Because of COVID, and lifeguard certifications only being good for a couple years, we’ve had that cycle of lifeguards broken, so I’m probably going to end up next summer with mostly new people,” Foster said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
