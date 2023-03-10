LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP — The Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool is expected among the topics of discussion Monday at the Lackawannock Township supervisors meeting.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the township building, 1742 Mercer-West Middlesex Road, Mercer.
Among those in attendance will be West Middlesex council member Bill Novak, who said he plans on discussing the LSWM Community Pool, which is owned by the three municipalities and managed by the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments.
A representative from Shenango Township is also expected to be in attendance, Novak said.
Local officials have been discussing ways to fund the community pool since last year, when COG officials called on the three municipalities to pay more than four times as much as they did last year for the pool's operations.
Although each of the three municipalities previously paid about $3,500 per year toward the pool, COG's proposed funding formula for the pool would require them to contribute about $15,000 each. This would better reflect the true total cost of operating the pool, according to COG officials.
The three member municipalities first opened the pool in the late 60s. COG has been paying most of the pool's costs out of its general budget, although officials said there are no documents or information available as to how or when this arrangement came about.
COG officials argue that the current funding arrangement does not account for annual increases or one-time costs, such as repairs. Funding the pool also increasingly requires funds contributed to COG by all of its member municipalities for multiple shared services, not just the pool.
Representatives from the three municipalities expressed concern at the sharp increase in pool contributions, and have discussed possible alternatives — such as having all of COG's members contribute varying amounts based on pool attendance from each municipality.
Novak said the community pool was important to him because it was part of his history as a resident, and that he spent every summer as a teenager at the pool.
"I wish to continue the legacy of our community pool, for many generations to come," Novak said.
Shenango Township supervisors voted to contribute $15,000 toward the pool; West Middlesex council voted to contribute $10,000, Novak said. Foster said Lackawannock Township has budgeted $3,500 — the same amount as last year — for the pool operations.
COG officials previously said that Lackawannock Township said it would contribute $3,500 toward the pool.
In a letter dated Jan. 5, 2023, the Lackawannock Township supervisors informed COG Recreation Director Brian Foster that the supervisors decided at their Jan. 3 meeting to investigate their options whether or not to continue being a partner for the community pool.
The letter also said the supervisors would "like to put in a resolution to remove Brian Foster and COG from operations of the pool and go back to West Middlesex operating it."
The letter added that supervisors would not use any American Rescue Plan COVID pandemic aid account toward the pool.
Novak said the communities of West Middlesex and Shenango Township had already contributed $10,000 for pool upgrades.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was edited to indicate that Lackawannock Township has budgeted $3,500 for pool operations, after the Herald received new information.
